Health Professionals Reveal Whether There Really Is Such A Thing As A Hangover Remedy

Being careful about one's drink selection and consuming plenty of water is one of the best ways to avoid a hangover.

Now that the holiday season is coming to a close, there are likely some people who are recovering from partying and some of whom who have had one two many drinks. Thus, health professionals are explaining the actual science behind what a hangover is and how to avoid it. As it turns out, there really is no secret legitimate remedy for a hangover, according to Today.

Dr. Michael Lynch, medical director of the Pittsburgh Poison Center and emergency department physician at UPMC in Pittsburgh emphasized that if one doesn’t want to worry about the unpleasant side effects of a hangover, their best bet is to simply avoid drinking too much. However, for those still bound and determined to have a good time, there are various steps they can take to help minimize the symptoms of a fuzzy head, stomach age, and fatigue the next day.

Many people look to drinks like Pedialyte as remedies to a hangover because they help alleviate dehydration. Nevertheless, Dr. Lynch says not to expect beverages like this to be of any extra special help. Plain old water if often the best decision.

One prudent step is to be mindful about the type of drink one is consuming. If it’s really high in sugar in could serve as a shock to the system, making the body react poorly the next day.

Dr. Lynch pointed out that one of the best things someone can do not just after a night of heavy drinking but before and during is to chug plenty of water. Drinking at least one glass before bed could prevent a hangover.

“Your whole body water supply is diminished. It is like taking a diuretic, which also induces you to urinate more than just the volume you’re taking in,” Dr. Lynch explained.

Dr. Lynch emphasized that a hangover often isn’t the most serious worry when it comes to excessive drinking.

“A hangover feels crappy for a day, but injuries and things that happen while really intoxicated can be serious and potentially permanent. And that is what we want people to avoid,” he said.

As the New Year begins some people are taking a close look at their drinking habits and making some serious changes. As The Inquisitr previously reported, some women have been taking the Dry January challenge which involves giving up alcohol for an entire month in order to yield the mental and physical benefits of an extended period of sobriety.