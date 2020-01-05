Researchers Find Concerning Similarities Between The Nicotine Formulas Used In Juul And Marlboro

Juul may have more in common with traditional cigarettes than was once thought.

Juul has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons lately as more and more research is being done on the vaping giant’s products. One of the most recent studies done on the company’s pods found concerning similarities to the infamous cigarette brand Marlboro. It was determined that the nicotine formula used in traditional Marlboro cigarettes is very similar to that which is used by Juul, according to Reuters.

In fact, the nicotine formula used in Juul is not just similar to that of Marlboro, but rather nearly identical. This knowledge can help better explain the answer to a question researchers have been seeking for months. This provides better insight into why teens who have never picked up a traditional cigarette in their life are becoming so addicted to Juul and similar vaping products that also contain high levels of nicotine.

This study was released by Portland State University in Oregon and it paid careful attention to the nicotine aerosol used by the Juul. Because of the way this substance was formulated, those that vape can learn fairly easily how to inhale the nicotine without coughing or choking after every puff. Those that are using the Juul are taking in much more nicotine then they might realize, thus becoming highly addicted.

David Peyton, a professor of chemistry at Portland State University who worked on this particular study explained why people are getting so hooked on these products.

“It becomes obvious why novice users, people who’ve never smoked before, find it easy to try Juul. And once you try it, you’re getting dosed with a high concentration of nicotine,” he said.

One of the reasons Juul became so appealing to a younger customer base is because of its sleek appearance and, of course, its many tasty flavors. Those flavors will soon be off shelves altogether due to a recent ban that President Donald Trump has announced. As The Inquisitr previously reported, fruit, mint, and dessert e-juice flavors will be banned.

President Trump had originally planned to do away with all flavored e-juices but ultimately decided to allow the brand’s tobacco flavor.

“We have to protect our families. At the same time, it’s a big industry. We want to protect the industry,” he said of his decision.

In addition, the age of which one must be to purchase any product containing nicotine, including cigars and cigarettes, has recently been raised from 18-years-old to 21-years-old.