Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Curves In Red Bikini Bottom And Patriots Jersey: ‘Calm Before The Storm’

Ashley Alexiss has made no secret of her status as a New England Patriots fan, and she thrilled her Instagram followers today when she posed in a specially made Patriots jersey featuring her last name.

Ashley wore a pair of red ruched bikini bottoms, which showed off her assets. She wore a navy blue Patriots jersey with red piping emblazoned with her name and the number 12. The blond bombshell held her long wavy locks atop her head with both hands, and she looked back at the camera over one shoulder. The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model wore natural-looking makeup in the sexy snap.

In the background, storm clouds rolled in over the ocean, and in her caption, Alexiss indicated that it was the calm right before things got crazy with the weather. Her followers on the popular social media platform expressed their appreciation of the post, with nearly 18,000 hitting the “like” button. Plus, more than 250 fans also left an uplifting message for the model, whose team ended up losing tonight’s game against the Tennessee Titans, 20 to 13. Even those followers who weren’t necessarily fans of the team put aside their feelings to be on Team Alexiss since football is just a game. The post seemed to garner several strong feelings among the model’s 2 million followers.

“The only time I can stand seeing the Pats is on you…it’s a pretty significant thing,” wrote one fan.

“I love you girl….but my Kansas City Chiefs are gonna take it this year!!” a second follower teased while representing a rival NFL team.

“Good lord, I’m not a Pats fan, but I am now! Lol, Ashley Alexiss,” admitted a third fan who also included a laughing emoji.

“For so many reasons, I wish you would take that jersey. It’s over for Tom Terrific, by the way,” a fourth follower teased along with a heart eye and laughing emoji.

After the Patriots lost, Ashley took to her Instagram to share a statement where she expressed her happiness about having lived during the time of the team’s dynasty with Tom Brady. She also admitted that she and other fans had been spoiled by how much they’ve won in the past several years.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the model gave her fans a treat in celebration of hitting 2 million followers on the popular social media platform. In the post, Ashley was dripping wet as she stared into the camera with her mouth slightly parted. Her fans adored the celebratory post.