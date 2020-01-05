Georgia Fowler & Megan Williams Wow In Swimsuits On Instagram

Georgia Fowler shared a new Instagram update with her followers a day ago. It showed her posing alongside fellow model Megan Williams, and they were both seen rocking swimwear. The captions revealed that the post was a congratulatory one for Megan, who celebrated her 26th birthday on January 3.

The photo showed the two of them enjoying some time at the beach. Their outfits were eye-catching, and included a one-piece for Georgia, while Megan opted for a bikini. The picture was in black-and-white, and it looked like their ensembles were black. Georgia’s look included a cupped design on her chest, along with thin straps. She cinched her waist with a buckled belt. Meanwhile, Megan’s two-piece featured a top with a very thick strap. Her bottoms, on the other hand, were small with thin straps on the sides.

Georgia was seen leaning back further on the sandy beach. She stuck her right leg out while bending her knees. The stunner gave a flirty pout for the camera, and rocked dark sunglasses. She wore her hair partially pulled-back, and her hoop earrings peeked through.

Megan, on the other hand, sat up more. She dug her left foot into the sand, and bent her other knee. The beauty propped her elbow on her leg, and smiled with her lips closed. The model wore her hair down in a casual middle part.

The photo was taken on a sunny day, with both of the models’ skin looking glowing and flawless. Behind them was a rocky area. A white tent could be seen in the back left.

Fans took to the comments section to send their compliments.

“Love you both,” raved a follower.

“Gorgeous,” declared an admirer.

“Neverending legs!” exclaimed a fan.

“Dear @meganmayw Happy Birthday. Thank you for making @georgiafowler light up so bright in this thing called life where we love one another,” wrote a fourth Instagram user.

It’s not surprising that the duo are friends, considering that they have a history of both working with Victoria’s Secret.

In addition, on January 29 of last year, Megan shared a photo of herself posing with Georgia. This time, the duo were seen posing together on top of a jet ski. They wore colorful swimsuits — Megan’s was a zebra-print bikini, while Georgia’s was neon green. The latter’s ensemble was a one-piece with thick straps that wrapped around her back. The two women sported reflective, colorful sunglasses. The photos were taken on a cloudy day at the ocean.