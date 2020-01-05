Drama Starting To Build Between Kevin Love And Cleveland Cavaliers

Are Kevin Love and the Cavaliers heading into an inevitable divorce?

When they handed him a massive contract extension in the summer of 2018, the Cleveland Cavaliers have expressed strong confidence that All-Star power forward Kevin Love would be the man that would lead them back to title contention in the post-LeBron James era. Unfortunately, since Love became the face of the franchise, nothing seemed to go well for the Cavaliers. As they continue to struggle in the 2019-20 NBA season, rumors have started to swirl around Love’s NBA future and his worsening relationship with the Cavaliers.

Citing an article written by Shams Charania and Joe Vardon of The Athletic, Elizabeth Swinton of Sports Illustrated revealed that Love had directed an “emotional verbal outburst” toward Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman after shootaround on Saturday. Aside from Altman, Love also screamed in front of his teammates, coaches, and other members of the Cavaliers’ front office, saying that there was “no feel here.”

Swinton revealed that it wasn’t the first time that Love and Altman had a heated exchange of words. A similar thing reportedly happened last year where Altman threatened to fine Love but the All-Star power forward didn’t care at all.

“Prior to Saturday’s outburst, Love and Altman have had reported incidents of frustration. Love reportedly raised his voice toward Altman at the end of the 2018-19 season, to which the general manager threatened to fine him. Love reportedly replied, ‘Go ahead. I have plenty of money.’ The 31-year-old Love is in the first year of a four-year, $120 million contract extension with the Cavaliers, which Altman offered to him after LeBron James left for free agency in 2018. Cleveland fell to 10-25 on the season after suffering a 121-106 loss to the Thunder.”

It’s easy to understand why Love is growing frustrated with the Cavaliers. When he signed a lucrative extension with the Cavaliers, Love must be hoping that they would be building a title-contending team with him at the center. Unfortunately, as of now, it remains a big question mark if the Cavaliers even consider Love as the clear No. 1 option on the offensive end of the floor.

As drama and frustrations continue to build up in Cleveland, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Love wouldn’t be finishing the 2019-20 NBA season with the Cavaliers. After months of insisting that they have no intention to move him before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline, rumors recently circulated that the Cavaliers have already started listening to trade offers for Love.

At this point in his NBA career, Love will undeniably be better off being traded to a legitimate title contender than wasting his prime on a rebuilding team like the Cavaliers. In the past months, several NBA teams have already been linked to Love, including the Portland Trail Blazers, Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Clippers, and the Miami Heat.