Joe Biden Slams Donald Trump As ‘Incredibly Dangerous And Irresponsible’ After Threat Of New Iran Attack

Joe Biden attacked Donald Trump for tweeting a threat about a potential new attack against Iran, calling the president “incredibly dangerous and irresponsible” for the incendiary tweet.

As Politico noted, Biden spoke out against Trump at a campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday night. Trump had tweeted about the possibility of retaliating against Iran, a new threat that came just days after Trump ordered an attack that left one of Iran’s top military leaders dead.

Biden accused Trump of leading the United States into war without the authorization of Congress.

“No president has a right to take our country to war without the informed consent of Americans — informed consent. And right now we have no idea what this guy has in mind, we have no idea,” Biden said.

“He’s isolated us from our partners. He’s isolated us from our NATO allies.”

Trump had taken to Twitter to defend ordering the strike that killed Qassem Soleimani, saying that “Iran has been nothing but problems for many years.” Trump then said that he could potentially target dozens of cultural sites in Iran, which was seen by many as a threat of a war crime.

Others had joined Biden in speaking out against Trump’s threat. As The Inquisitr noted, the threat to target cultural sites came under fire from the Gravel Institute, which carries on the work of U.S. Senator Mike Gravel.

“Donald Trump just threatened to bomb Iranian cultural sites if Iran retaliates,” the institute tweeted.

“We are not dealing with a sane president carrying out a policy devoted to minimizing death and promoting peace. We are dealing with a dangerous lunatic.”

Biden had previously slammed Trump for what he saw as a poorly thought out attack against Iran. Though Biden did say that Soleimani was a threat to the United States and responsible for the deaths of many U.S. service members, he saw Trump’s decision to attack as ill-conceived and likely to sink the United States into a deeper conflict with Iran.

Many others have predicted that the attack that killed Soleimani is likely to lead to attacks from Iran against U.S. forces or allies. Iran has vowed retribution, but there are no indications that any attacks are imminent.

Biden is not the only 2020 presidential hopeful taking aim at Trump for the move. Many of the other Democratic candidates also slammed Trump, including Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders who called the killing of Soleimani an “assassination.”