Blac Chyna Rocks Sports Bra & Leggings In New Instagram Pic

Blac Chyna shared a new Instagram picture with her followers earlier today. She was seen rocking a sports bra and leggings.

The model was seen standing next to gym equipment in a black-and-white ensemble. Her top was white, with a mesh accent that covered her cleavage. Meanwhile, she sported a pair of tight leggings. These were mostly black, with a thick white waistband. Plus, it featured diagonal, geometric stripes on her thighs. This included a lacy strip that was sheer. Blac completed her look with a pair of white sneakers.

She stood right next to a seat, and propped up her right knee while flexing her arm. This revealed that she had some big muscles. At the same time, she raised her other hand to touch her hair. Blac wore a short, blond wig with a bob haircut. She accessorized with a thin headband. That seemed to be all, however, as she didn’t wear any jewelry. Blac smiled widely and looked to her right.

Her pose also left some of her tattoos peeking through, including her large piece on her right side.

Behind her was a white wall, with a thin, rectangular window with views of trees outside.

Fans took to the comments section to leave their nice messages for the Real Blac Chyna star.

“Totally contemporary & aesthetic look,” observed a follower.

“Love that blonde wig cutt,” gushed a fan.

“Happy New year beautiful @blacchyna,” expressed an admirer.

Others took note of the captions.

“You gonna let me come workout sometimes?” joked a fourth Instagram user.

It looks like Blac is already in great shape, but her new gym is likely to help. Presumably, it’s in her home. The branding revealed that it was the Marcy Pro Deluxe set. The gym equipment retails for $569.99. It combines a lot of different features and has a high pulley and low pulley station. It also has a removable bench and foam roller pads. Some of the possible exercises include leg curls and bench presses.

In addition, on October 24, Blac shared another update of herself in workout gear. This time, she was seen in a cherry sports bra and leggings. The post was also a selfie video and she was seen posing inside a gym. Her ensemble was brightly patterned. Her leggings had black stripes down the sides. The model completed her look with a bright pink wig. It had blunt bangs and a long cut, which she pulled into a low ponytail.