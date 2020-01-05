Camila Coelho Rocks A Neon Green Bikini Top In A Flirty Outfit

Camila Coelho posted a new Instagram update to her page earlier today. She was seen rocking a colorful and flirty ensemble, with the most eye-catching part being her neon green bikini top.

The outfit included the top, a pair of white shorts, and a long shirt. The swimsuit featured halter-style straps with two string accents in the front by her cleavage. Meanwhile, her bottoms were high-waisted, and she folded the hem once to make them shorter.

In addition, Camila wore a checkered lime green-and-white shirt. It had long sleeves and fell off her left shoulder in the shot. The stunner also held a straw hat in her right hand, which was accented with a neon yellow ribbon.

The model wore her hair slicked back and sported many accessories. This included her sunglasses and white dangle earrings. She kept the island vibe going with a puka shell choker necklace. She layered this with a couple of longer ones. Camila also sported a white belt, and completed her look with a pair of Christian Dior sandals. These were light gray and white, with the brand’s name stamped across the front.

The beauty posed in front of a bright yellow car. Beyond that were wild foliage and a large rock formation.

The photo was taken on a sunny day, with white puffy clouds in the skies.

The geotag revealed that she was at Fernando de Noronha.

Fans flooded the comments section with their compliments. This included German influencer Leonie Hanne, who stopped by with a sweet message.

“Happy new year angel so happy about so many adventures together in 2019 – can’t wait to see you two soon,” she wrote.

Others also added their two cents.

“This is goals,” declared an admirer.

“Living the dream,” wrote a follower.

“Hello, I’m going to Fernando de Noronha. Could you recommend a hotel or activities to do there? Thank you,” noted a fourth Instagram user, who’s seemingly hoping for a response from the model.

Fernando de Noronha is right off the coast of Brazil.

In addition, Camila showed off her bikini bod in a beach photo that she posted five days ago. She was spotted in a small black ensemble. The top featured two, circular accents in the middle. Her body looked especially tanned and fit, with her hard abs glowing in the light. The model accessorized with a patterned scarf. She stood in front of a large rock formation, and crossed her right leg in front.