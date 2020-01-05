Researchers Find Two Toxins Inside Juul Pods, One Of Which Can Cause Long Term Lung Damage

Researchers out of Harvard found two microbial toxins inside the Juul pod.

The vaping company Juul has been under intense scrutiny lately after numerous reports of young people suffering cardiac problems as a result of excessively using their products. Now customers of the company have even more reason to be concerned after researchers from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health found two different microbial toxins inside the Juul pod, or the cartridge that is used to vape from the device, according to Futurism.

The first microbial toxin discovered is called endotoxin, which is a microbial agent located upon the cell well. In significant amounts, it is a cause for concern as it could contain bacteria like E. coli. However, researchers found only very small levels of this toxin in the pod. A greater concern is that in a little less than half the Juul pods they tested, researchers found a substance called glucan. Glucan can harm the airways and lead to long term lung damage, an obvious threat to heavy vapers.

Juul offers a variety of flavors but the glucan was found to be more common in it’s tobacco and menthol flavors. In total, researchers examined 54 Juul pods during this study. They found traces of glucan in 46 percent of the pods.

We've dealt with this issue in my house. And if you think VAPING is old news… wait until you see what we found in one local school. TONIGHT at 6pm and 11pm. What was found.. what kids admit to us.. and the tricky ways they're hiding vapes and Juul's from us.@WLWT pic.twitter.com/g1HprLwDpN — Sheree Paolello WLWT (@ShereeWLWT) November 4, 2019

This discovery comes only days after President Donald Trump made the decision to ban flavored vaping products, as The Inquisitr previously reported. Flavors such as fruit medley, mango, mint and assorted desert flavors will no longer be found on shelves. In addition, the age of which one must be to legally purchase nicotine products has increased from 18-years-old to 21-years-old. This rule doesn’t just apply to Juul and other vaping products, it also applies to cigarettes and cigars. This is all in an effort to help control the epidemic of underage vaping and nicotine addiction.

The Food and Drug Administration recently shared this news upon their website.

“On December 20, 2019, the President signed legislation to amend the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, and raise the federal minimum age of sale of tobacco products from 18 to 21 years. It is now illegal for a retailer to sell any tobacco product — including cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes — to anyone under 21. FDA will provide additional details on this issue as they become available.”

Even though the Juul and other similar products were created with the hope of helping adult smokers quit, the products appealed to young people and before long the devices were making their way into the hands of teenagers.