Larsa Pippen Sizzles In A Tight Mini Dress On Instagram

Larsa Pippen posted a new photo to her Instagram page today. It showed her rocking a small mini dress.

The ensemble was skintight, as all of her curves were left on display. The dress was strapless with multiple small cut-outs throughout. There were two on the sides, along with another on the corner bottom of the skirt. The tag revealed that the piece was from Pretty Little Thing.

Larsa wore her hair up in a slick, high bun. She accessorized with a pair of visor-like sunglasses. They were tinted dark purple with a light strip along the front. Her makeup, on the other hand, seemed to feature muted tones. Although much of her face was obscured, her light pink lipstick could be seen.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was seen keeping things simple otherwise. She didn’t wear any necklaces, which kept the attention on her ensemble. Larsa was also spotted going barefoot.

She stood inside what looked to be a boat. She placed her right toe out in front of her, and left her hands by her sides. Behind her to the right was a window with open blinds, and sunlight streamed through. Meanwhile, beside Larsa, there was a thin, modern shelf with a wooden table underneath. The table was lit up in horizontal stripes.

Fans rushed to the comments section to leave their messages for the beauty.

“What’s the name of that dress, I love it!” wondered an admirer.

“Love this vibe all about the cool vibes,” observed a follower.

Loading...

“You’re so perfect,” declared a fan.

“Is she still married to @scottiepippen,” asked a fourth Instagram user, apparently confused by her use of his last name.

Larsa shared a photo of a luxurious boat a day ago, which is apparently where she’s at for this picture. She noted that she was on the Utopia IV, which is a yacht that’s over 200 feet, according to Super Yacht Times. It looks like she’s having a blast so far.

In addition, the stunner shared another update from the yacht yesterday. The photo showed her rocking a blue bikini. She noted in the captions that she was about to go swimming with some sharks. Larsa held the phone with her right hand for the selfie, and gave a flirty pout for the shot. And just like in her newest post, she had her hair pulled up into a bun. The geotag revealed that she was at the Bahamas.