Lizzo Reflects Upon How She Went From Living In Her Car To Stardom

Lizzo knows just how much can happen in a decade.

With the coming of the new year, an entire decade comes to a close. As such, many people have been reflecting on the past 10 years and the dramatic ways their lives have changed. Hit singer Lizzo knows especially well how much positive change a decade can bring. In a post on Twitter on New Year’s Eve, the singer discussed how she went from living in her car to achieving stardom over the past 10 years, according to Essence.

Fame did not come easy for Lizzo. Yes, the 31-year-old may be able to enjoy all the perks that come with stardom now but it wasn’t without hard work and plenty of disappointments. Over the past decade, Lizzo experienced heartbreak, loss, and finally triumph. At the end of her reflection, she encouraged others not to lose hope because change could be just on the horizon.

“2009 was the year my daddy died. 2009 was the year I lived in my car and cried myself to sleep on Thanksgiving. 2019 is the year my album & song went #1. 2019 is the year I told my mama I can buy her a house. Anything can happen in a decade. Tomorrow is the beginning of your anything.”

Lizzo included two photos along with her tweet, one from the beginning of the decade and one from the end. In the first photo is a picture of a much younger Lizzo wearing a t-shirt and red sunglasses. In the second photo, she is a star gracing the cover of Time after winning the prestigious title of Entertainer of the Year.

Previously, Lizzo has talked candidly about the fact that prior to reaching success, there was a time she nearly gave up music and quit entirely. Luckily, she stuck at it and later topped charts with beloved songs like “Truth Hurts” and “Good as Hell.” 2019 was a year of great success for her as she was nominated for eight Grammy awards. Among the titles she’s been nominated for is Best New Artist.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lizzo talks openly about the topic of mental health which is something she’s struggled with in the past. She hopes that more people will continue to choose joy over the darkness.