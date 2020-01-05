Demi Rose Bares Serious Cleavage In Yellow Bikini: ‘A Little Selfie Never Hurt Anybody’

Demi Rose is in Tulum, and she thrilled her Instagram fans with a picture of herself enjoying the trip.

The model put her massive cleavage on display in a tiny yellow bikini. The triangles of fabric protected Demi’s modesty, and the strings wrapped around to tie behind her neck and provide support for her chest. The brunette beauty’s hair fell in soft waves over one shoulder and down her back. A shorter piece of long bangs fell artfully over one eyebrow. Demi wore dramatic long lashes along with shimmery light and brown eyeshadow that made her big brown eyes pop. Dark, thick eyebrows framed the model’s eyes. A light dusting of pink blush highlighted her cheeks, and pink gloss accented Demi’s full pouty lips.

The model posed with her lips together in a neutral look, and she stared soulfully into the camera, which she held herself to snap the sexy selfie. Palm trees and a cabana were visible behind Demi. In her caption, she discussed selfies, and her Instagram followers responded positively. More than 180,000 users on the popular social media platform hit the “like” button to express their approval of the image. Plus, nearly 2,000 accounts also took the time to leave a thoughtful comment in the reply section.

The majority of those who commented agreed that the model’s beachy look was fire, and the multitude of flame emoji gave a visual representation of that thought. Also, several users weren’t surprised to see Demi vacationing in Mexico at the beginning of 2020.

“I thought this place would be on your list, beautiful,” replied one fan who also included a kiss emoji.

“No ma’am, not one bit. You look stunning,” a second follower wrote along with a kiss, heart, and wave emoji.

“You’re absolutely beautiful and perfect also you look amazing in that yellow bikini,” gushed a third user who left a variety of colorful emoji after the comment.

“Ok, never hurt anyone a selfie… Also in that beautiful place Tulum… You must shoot some photos at the ruins,” requested a fourth fan of the brunette beauty.

In her Instagram story, Demi shared several different clips of food she’s enjoyed during her travels in Mexico. Plus, she gave her followers a glimpse of the inviting private soaking pool outside her villa.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the British babe recently shared a picture of herself wearing a crochet bikini while she laid upon palm fronds on the sand.