Brazilian Stunner Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts Booty In Red Bikini On Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio posted a new Instagram photo to her page today. She was seen rocking a red bikini, which left her booty on display.

The stunner was seen with a huge smile on her face, as she was seemingly having a blast. Alessandra posed with her back angled toward the camera, and she propped out her left foot. She threw her right hand into the air and made the “peace” sign, while she held a coconut in her left hand.

The swimsuit featured thin straps, with the bottoms having double straps on the sides. The model wore her hair pulled back into a casual bun and accessorized with a pair of aviator sunglasses. She also rocked multiple bracelets, including a turquoise one on her right wrist. Her necklace, earrings, and rings could also be seen. While her eyes were obscured, it was possible to see that she rocked red lipstick.

The photo was taken on a sunny day, with the ocean visible in the backdrop. There didn’t appear to be a single cloud in the sky. What made the picture very eye-catching was the street vendor behind the model. The photographer managed to capture a shot with the man pushing his cart, which featured at least six flags that were blowing in the wind. Besides the man were other beach-goers.

The geotag revealed that Alessandra was soaking up the rays in Praia Brava. It a beach on the Santa Catarina Island, which is situated next to luxury condos, according to Lonely Planet. The Santa Catarina Island is located in Florianópolis, which is the state capital.

Being a native, the bombshell often shares updates from Floripa and the surrounding areas.

Fans headed to the comments section to leave their compliments for the beauty.

“U AREEE SO PERFECT WE PROUD OF YAAA,” gushed a follower.

Loading...

“Such a hottie!” declared an admirer.

“You are one of the 10 wonders of the world,” exclaimed a fan.

“Beautiful photography festival of colors,” noted a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, Alessandra shared another bikini pic on December 26, where she was seen sporting another red bikini. That one featured a circular logo on the back of her bottoms. She was seen striking the Bambi pose and appeared to be on a deck, sitting on a colorful piece of fabric. She was caught in the middle of pulling her hair up, with the backdrop boasting a beautiful blue ocean view. The model accessorized with sunglasses and necklaces.