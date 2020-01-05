Brittani Boren Leach Says She Sleeps With Her Late Infant Son’s Stuffed Animal, ‘My Heart Aches’

Brittani Boren Leach is a YouTube and Instagram star who recently shared the tragic passing of her infant son Carter.

Brittani Boren Leach is an Instagram and Youtube star who recently received an outpouring of support from around the world after she unexpectedly lost her baby son Crew on December 31st. After Crew’s death, his organs helped save the lives of others. Now Leach is sharing how she’s been doing since the devastating loss and says she sleeps with Crew’s favorite stuffed animal at night, according to Radar Online.

In an emotional Instagram post, 29-year-old Leach shared a photo of a fluffy white stuffed llama which comforted Crew while he was hooked up to machines in his final hours on earth. It’s that same tiny toy that now gives Leach comfort as she mourns his passing. The grieving mother asked for privacy and explained that she will need to take a break from social media for awhile as she deals with this loss.

“This is the llama I sleep with every night. Along with his beanie and his blanket. His beanie smells like him. It has been over a week since I last saw his sweet smile. My heart aches and I just miss him. I don’t get on social media much right now, it’s just too hard to see other’s lives go on while mine is standing still. We are dealing with a lot right now, and we ask that you respect our privacy while we grieve the loss of our little hero.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Leach’s story has touched many who have heard about it through social media. On December 26th, she turned to social media to request prayers. After laying 3-month-old baby Carter down for a nap on Christmas day, she returned to find him not breathing. Unfortunately, doctors were not able to revive him.

Loading...

Leach and her husband Jeff had to make the unimaginably difficult decision to eventually take little Carter off the ventilator which was breathing for him. She later told her nearly 1 million Instagram followers that doctors expected him to be able to save three to four other babies lives through his organs.

Leach and her husband reside in Texas and have three other sons and one daughter. She makes beauty and lifestyle videos on her YouTube channel that she started in 2014. The family-centered videos often feature her children. She has 167 YouTube subscribers with a growing audience base as many from around the world have learned of her heartbreaking story. In addition, thousands have commented upon her recent Instagram photos to pay their respects.