Jojo Babie Shows Off Booty In Strappy Thong On Instagram

Jojo Babie posted a new Instagram pic to her feed today. She was seen rocking a strappy thong and a cropped top.

The stunner posed in front of a blank wall. She faced her left shoulder towards the camera, and glanced over with a sultry expression on her face. Jojo wore her hair down in a middle part, her straight locks cascading down to her lower back. She propped her left leg in front.

The thong that she wore was light pink. There were three straps on each side, with the back piece featuring a lace accent. Meanwhile, she wore a matching top. It was a light gray tank with a pink graphic on the front. The left side fell down Jojo’s shoulder. She kept the color theme rolling with her lipstick, which had a glossy look.

The rest of the model’s makeup was also notable. Her eyes popped thanks to her small cat-eye and dark eyeshadow. She also wore black liner on her lower lids. Her dark blush also peeked through.

Her pose also meant that her bare derriere was on full display, with her skin glowing in the bright light. While she was mostly in the light, there were shadows on her back and legs.

Jojo seemed to be keeping things simple, with no visible accessories.

But it wasn’t just the outfit that was flirty, as the beauty asked a provocative question in the captions.

Fans headed to the comments section with a variety of messages for the bombshell.

Many people responded to the captions.

“Beautiful face like yours it don’t matter,” complimented an admirer.

“If it’s you. Both. No doubt about it,” gushed a follower.

“You…no other options so beautiful,” raved a fan.

Others focused on her good looks.

“Beautiful and perfect @jojo_babie,” wrote a fourth Instagram user.

The photo was taken in a professional studio, which makes it an atypical post for the model. This is because most of her updates are casual shots.

In addition, Jojo shared another update on December 15 that showed her rocking another thong. This time, she wore a white pair with the Calvin Klein logo on the waistband. She wore a matching bra. The photo was holiday-themed, and showed the model standing on her toes with her back facing the camera. There was a large, well-decorated Christmas tree behind her. She held a couple of ornaments in her hands, and looked back with a smile on her face.