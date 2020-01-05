Bar Refaeli Shares Pic Of Huge Baby Bump On Instagram & Jokes She’s ‘About To Explode’

Bar Refaeli shared a new Instagram photo set with her followers today. There were three pictures in total, and they showed her wearing a dress. Her huge baby bump was on full display, as she joked in the captions about how she was “about to explode.”

The model’s ensemble was silver with thin straps. It hugged all of her curves, and seemed to be knee- or floor-length. Bar wore her hair down in loose waves and in a middle part. Her makeup, if she wore any, was very natural-looking. She may have been sporting light lipstick.

In the first photo, she cradled her belly with her hands and glanced up at the camera. She smiled with her lips closed, and tilted her head slightly to the left.

The second and third pics were similar, and showed the blonde from a slightly different angle. She stood up a little straighter this time, and glanced back at the camera over her shoulder. She smiled widely and tugged at the dress with her left hand.

The final picture showed her looking back with a happy expression on her face.

These images were shot in a dressing room, with bright lights from a makeup table visible in the right side of the frame. She stood in front of a counter that was filled with makeup and beauty products. Behind her was a dark couch.

Fans headed to the comments section with nice messages for the stunner.

“You look absolutely beautiful,” declared a follower.

“Everyday more beautiful,” raved an admirer.

“Getting closer to your due date. Looking stunning,” wrote a fan.

“Which week are you in right now?” wondered a fourth Instagram user.

The pregnancy announcement was made in July of 2019, although they didn’t specify how far along the model was at the time. It looks like the only thing fans can do for now is to wait for the baby news.

Bar is having her third child with her husband, Adi Ezra. They currently have two young daughters, Elle and Liv.

On July 26, the Sports Illustrated model showed off her figure in a scalloped bikini. At the time, her baby bump wasn’t very visible. Her dark navy top had thick straps with the feminine edging. Her bottoms were matching. Bar was reclining on her left side on a pool floatie and wore a tan hat. She propped herself up with her left elbow while looking into the distance. Her only visible accessory was a charm necklace.