UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Flaunts Curves In Red Bikini: ‘Lil Things In The Jungle’

Arianny Celeste is enjoying her Tulum vacation, and she’s thrilling her fans with sexy videos of herself relaxing and having fun in a bikini.

The UFC octagon girl took an old-school type selfie clip of herself in a mirror. The model held her camera, and her red manicure was visible. She wore a red bikini top with triangles connected by a string with a gold charm in the middle. The look gave her followers on the popular social media platform a big glimpse of her ample cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms dipped low in the front and came up on either side and tied with gold charms on the strings. The suit highlighted Arianny’s flat stomach and curvy hips. She wore her highlighted brunette hair in a deep side part with waves hanging over one shoulder and the rest falling down her back. The model wore light or no makeup, as she stood in front of a window and moved her hips from side to side.

In the caption, Arianny mentioned the jungle, and her location indicated she was at Tulum Beach. Her fans loved the sexy video, with more than 133,000 taking the time to hit the “like” button to express their appreciation. In addition, over 600 Instagram users left a positive message for the model in the comments section.

Plenty of people expressed their feelings on the look with the flame emoji, declaring that Arianny’s bikini was fire.

“Where is Tarzan? In the bedroom,” asked one fan, teasing.

“One of my favorites, Arianny Celeste. You always look beautiful. This is a softer look,” praised another follower.

“You look beautiful and gorgeous, and you have an amazing body,” a third Instagram user wrote.

“That body is absolutely Flawless! Have an Amazing time there Beautiful!” declared a fourth fan who included a variety of heart, flame, and flower emoji.

In her Instagram story, Arianny shared several videos of herself wearing the red bikini on the beach, and several of them showed off her backside since the bottoms were thong style. The Overhaulin‘ star enjoyed a lot of time in the sand and ocean today on her vacation, which she took with fellow UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Arianny kicked off 2020 in style with a sexy picture of herself wearing an open black men’s jacket and a pair of panties. The photo was in black-and-white, and it caught the eyes of the model’s millions of fans on the popular social media platform.