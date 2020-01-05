Lea Michele Showcases Three Sexy Looks In Instagram Video Update

Singer and actress Lea Michele shared a mini fashion show with her 6 million Instagram followers that showcased three very different gowns. She included a Golden Globes hashtag in the caption of the post and asked her fans which of the three looks they preferred.

Rather than simply sharing pictures of the ensembles, Lea opted to share three different videos that showcased the looks in motion. All of the videos were taken in a luxurious-looking elevator, with a gold frame, charcoal paneling on the walls outside, and antique-looking sconces on either side of the elevator doors.

In the first video, Lea rocked a red hot look that flaunted her toned stomach. The ensemble consisted of a simple bodice that stretched across her chest and left several inches of her stomach exposed, almost as if it was a crop top and skirt combination. The top portion transitioned into a voluminous skirt that had a scandalously high slit. In the video, Lea flung the skirt open to show off her incredible legs. She paired the dress with metallic gold heels and straight locks for a stunning look.

In the second video, Lea began in a bent-over position inside the elevator. She rocked a black gown that had some major sex appeal. The gown likewise had a super high slit that showed off her sculpted legs, and a top that stretched across her chest with a minimalistic neckline. The skirt of the dress was textured and caught the light. Her brunette locks were done in curls, and she strutted out of the elevator looking incredible.

The third and final look Lea shared was crafted from a metallic pink material that gleamed under the lights. The dress had a closed neckline and long sleeves, so Lea didn’t have any skin on display, but the form-fitting silhouette meant that her slender physique was still visible.

Lea’s fans couldn’t get enough of the gorgeous trio of outfits, and the post received over 338,400 likes within just six hours. Many of her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the looks and cast their vote for which ensemble they preferred.

“3 is totally Rachel Berry,” one fan said, referencing her Glee character.

Loading...

“You are stunning! (2 is my favorite)” another fan added.

“The first one was so iconic that left me SHOOK ugh ur so powerful,” another follower commented.

Another fan exclaimed “STOP BEING SO HOT” in all caps.

Lea isn’t afraid to flaunt her toned legs, whether in evening attire or more casual looks. Back in September 2019, as The Inquisitr reported, Lea shared a snap in which she posed on an outdoor patio area in just a white button-down shirt and no pants.