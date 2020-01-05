Ariel Winter Says She’s Not As Cute As Baby Yoda In Cleavage-Baring Top, But Luke Benward Disagrees

Ariel posed for a series of photos in a tiny sweater top and blue jeans.

Ariel Winter took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal that she was feeling “cute.” She also shared her belief that she’ll never be able to compete with Baby Yoda when it comes to her level of cuteness. However, her rumored beau, actor Luke Benward, disagreed with her self-assessment.

In a series of four snapshots, Ariel showed off a casual weekend look. The 21-year-old Modern Family star was pictured rocking a black cropped sweater. The garment had a low scoop neck that showcased a generous amount of the curvaceous brunette’s ample cleavage. The crop top fit snugly around Ariel’s bust, and it featured a tie detail that drew even more attention to the top half of her outfit.

Ariel completed her ensemble with a pair of high-waisted jeans in a classic blue wash. The tight denim pants accentuated her tiny waist and slim hips.

For her beauty look, Ariel went au naturel by wearing little or no makeup. Her pale skin looked fresh and flawless with the slightest hint of pink. The natural beauty wasn’t wearing any eye shadow, but she did appear to be sporting a light application of mascara on her long, curled lashes. Her lips were a soft petal pink color.

Ariel wore her shiny dark tresses down with a side part. In her first two snapshots, she was pictured allowing some of her hair’s shorter layers to partially cover her left eye. She was resting her cheek on her right hand in a few of her photos, revealing that her long nails had bright pink tips.

Ariel’s pictures were taken in a living room, where she posed sitting on the floor. In two of her photos, she was pictured resting her upper body on one of the seat cushions of a gray couch.

In the caption of her post, Ariel revealed that she had decided to take a few photos of herself because she “felt cute.” However, she wrote that she didn’t feel as cute as The Mandalorian character that the internet has dubbed “Baby Yoda.” According to Ariel, the amount of cuteness that Baby Yoda possesses is “UNOBTAINABLE.”

Dumplin’ actor Luke Benward disagreed with Ariel’s caption.

Loading...

“Told ya, you wayyyyyy cuter,” he wrote.

Ariel responded to Luke’s comment with four emoji: a screaming face, face with heart-eyes, smiling face with three hearts, and face with tongue.

According to the Daily Mail, Ariel and Luke are rumored to be dating. They recently rang in the New Year together at a private party at the Montage Laguna Beach hotel, and they’ve been spotted together on multiple occasions over the past few months. Back in October, they were photographed grabbing dinner together a few days before it was confirmed that Ariel and her longtime boyfriend, Levi Meaden, had called it quits.

So far, Ariel hasn’t responded to the rumors that she’s dating Luke, but he clearly thinks she’s cute.