‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Sizzles In Racy Lingerie: ‘I Really Wear Flannels & Thick Socks To Bed’

Lala Kent certainly knows how to bring the heat to Instagram, as the stunner more than proved with her latest photo share. On Saturday evening, the Vanderpump Rules star wowed fans with a sultry black-and-white boudoir shot and sent quite a few pulses racing among her ever-growing base of admirers.

Posing seductively in bed, the 29-year-old hottie cut a very provocative figure in a black lace teddy. The racy lingerie piece was a bondage-inspired design that included a cage-style bra — a semi-sheer piece crafted out of gauzy lace and which put her perky chest front and center. The saucy garment boasted a plunging neckline that offered a copious view of her enviable curves, showing quite a bit of cleavage and a decent amount of sideboob. The risque item would have been even more revealing had Lala not strategically placed her hand over her exposed decolletage. While the gesture did somewhat censor her pert bosom, it also enhanced her allure, adding a touch of mystery to the skin-baring look.

The daring outfit continued with a corset-like bodice that highlighted the star’s trim midsection, calling attention to her taut waistline. This section of her teddy was made out of see-through mesh and sported lacy inserts in the front. A lace-up panel kept the garment in place, tying with crisscrossing strings that were more closely bound together in the middle and traced an hourglass shape along her abdomen as they billowed upward and downward.

The teddy featured a scalloped lace hem, one ornate with countless tiny fringes that drew the eye to her curvy hip. The same scalloped fringe trim adorned her neckline of her bra, further luring the gaze to her sculpted bust.

Lala left little to the imagination in the head-turning apparel. Snapped from above, the sizzling blonde lounged on her back with one hand tucked under her head and the other one crossed over her chest. She bent one knee and raised it to the side, showing off her round hip and curvy thigh. Her hair was slicked back in an unruly fashion, which only served to increase the appeal of her steamy bedroom look. She fixed the camera with a longing gaze and softly pursed her lips for extra oomph.

Contrary to her seductive apparel, Lala confessed in the caption that her go-to sleepwear is very different in reality. The star joked that her usual sleeping accouterments are less on the revealing side and more on the comfy side, and typically consist of flannel PJs and robust socks.

“It’s super sexy,” she declared, and showed off her playful side by adding a grandma emoji.

The attention-grabbing photo immediately caught the eye of her fans, racking up more than 7,100 likes in the first 15 minutes of going live. In the space of three hours, the post went on to amass 27,300-plus likes and 227 comments.

Loading...

“You look gorgeous now and I’m sure in flannels and socks too!” wrote one person in response to her cheeky caption.

“Well, someone HAS BEEN working in their summerbody sweet jesus [sic] You look Amazing (as always),” penned another follower, who added a fire emoji and a heart emoji, and tagged Lala in their message.

“Ooh La La (see what i did there),” quipped a third Instagrammer, followed by a blowing-kiss emoji.

Among the people who commented on the scorching snap was fellow Vanderpump Rules cast member Stassi Schroeder.

“Okayyyyyyyyy,” wrote the 31-year-old, trailed by a string of fire emoji and a bounty of exclamation marks. Twenty-seven people hit the “Like” button on her post.