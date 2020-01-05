Jordyn Woods Sizzles In A Tight Bodysuit And Pants For Night Out With Diddy’s Ex Lori Harvey

Jordyn Woods posted a photo and video on Instagram of herself enjoying a night on the town.

The model and entrepreneur showed off her stunning physique on Friday, January 3. In the photo set, Woods is standing in a room while wearing a tight-fitting outfit. She is wearing a long-sleeved, graphic bodysuit that is tan and blue. She is also wearing a pair of green pants that have a ruched design and stop at her ankles. Woods decided to style the look with tan, pointed toe heels. Woods is seen staring intensely into the camera in the first photo, with her hip turned to the right side of her body.

Woods also gave her fans another angle to enjoy. In the second slide, she is seen posing to the right as she looks to the camera once again. Her fans can get a better glimpse of her hair, which is styled in a slick, straight ponytail. In her post, she has tagged celebrity hairstylist Mariama Dashiell for her gorgeous hair look. Viewers are also able to see Woods’ stunning makeup, which consists of foundation, highlighter, lip gloss and faux eyelashes, which Woods tagged Mavlash Extensions for.

At the time of publishing, Woods received more than 500,000 likes from her millions of Instagram followers. The influencer also received more than 2,000 comments.

“The good thick!” one fan exclaimed.

“I need to know about these pants!!!” another fan demanded.

In her second post, Woods shared who her date was for the night. The Grown-ish guest star posted a video in a public restroom with Lori Harvey. The two models posed next to the bathroom stalls as Woods is seen moisturizing her hands. Harvey is seen as the one recording the video, and is wearing an all-black ensemble. The two ladies are staring at the camera and even did the same pose in one clip of the video, which Woods pointed out in her caption.

The video of Woods and Harvey seemed to resonate with Woods’ fans. The model received more than 1 million views from her video. She also received more than 1,000 comments from her followers.

“You girls look like twins,” one fan pointed out.

“Y’all fine,” another fan shared, followed by several heart-eye emoji.

Both Woods and Harvey have been friends for quite some time and frequently comment over each other’s posts on Instagram. In addition to the fact that they have similar careers, they also have been in headlines for their personal lives. Woods turned heads last year after she was seen with Khloe Kardashian’s ex, Tristan Thompson. Harvey herself has been linked to Diddy for several months, though the couple appear to no longer be together. According to Hollywood Life, Harvey is now spending time with Future,