Peruvian Beauty Queen Paula Manzanal Goes Glam In A Revealing White Dress

Former Miss Peru and famous model Paula Manzanal Cartwright took to her Instagram page and wowed her 1.9 million followers with a glamorous photo.

In the snap, the stunner could be seen wearing a white, silk dress with spaghetti straps. The tight dress not only accentuated Paula’s slender figure but it also enabled her to flash a glimpse of her enviable cleavage.

Staying true to her signature style, Paula opted for a full face of makeup; however, she chose subtle colors in keeping with her simple, yet elegant dress. The application included a nude shade of matte lipstick, a tinge of nude blusher and eyeshadow, lots of mascara, and defined eyebrows. She also strobed her face with a highlighter and painted her manicured nails with a white polish. Finally, she wore her highlighted tresses down and allowed half of her hair to cascade over her left shoulder and bosom to complete her look.

In terms of her accessories, the model decided to wear a delicate gold pendant, a gold watch, and a ring.

To strike a pose, she stood in a nondescript room, kept a hand on her waist, and held a strand of hair in her other hand. She slightly tilted her head, looked straight into the camera, and flashed her beautiful smile.

According to the geotag, the model is currently in Barcelona, Spain. She, however, did not specify the exact location in her post.

In the caption, the model informed her fans that her outfit was from the online retailer, Fashion Nova. She also revealed that the post was sponsored by the brand.

Within six hours of going live, the picture garnered more than 15,000 likes and close to 200 comments where fans and followers showed their appreciation for the model’s hotness and beauty by showering her with numerous compliments.

While some of her fans used subtly-flirtatious words, others expressed their admiration for the hottie in explicit terms.

“You’re amazingly stunning, Paula. I was wondering if you would like to meet me some day?” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You’re one of a kind and beautiful. Have a wonderful afternoon and a fantastic weekend,” another one of her fans wrote.

“Such a beauty! Happy New Year. I wish you the best for the rest of the year,” a third follower wrote.

Apart from her regular followers, the picture was also liked by many of Paula’s fellow models and influencers. These included Vicky Aisha and Marianne Argy, among others.