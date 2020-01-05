Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Madam’ Ghislaine Maxwell Is Being Guarded By Former Navy SEALs

Ghislaine Maxwell, the close confidant and alleged madam of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, is reportedly being guarded by former Navy SEALs as she moves locations to evade both death threats and the FBI. According to a friend of Maxwell, she is currently located in the Midwest and remains in hiding due to “credible death threats,” according to The Daily Mail.

Maxwell has become a reviled figure due to her close association with Epstein. She has been accused of not only procuring underage girls for Epstein but also coercing them to have sex with both Epstein and his colleagues. Photographic evidence shows her with an alleged victim, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, and Prince Andrew, and she is reportedly the subject of an FBI investigation.

After Epstein’s death in August 2019, she almost immediately went into hiding. As a result, numerous media reports have been rife with speculation about her whereabouts.

However, the source quickly emphasized that much written about the elusive figure is not accurate.

“There has been so much rubbish written about Ghislaine. The reality is she receives multiple, credible death threats on a daily basis. The hate mail is sometimes 2ft high,” said the insider.

The source also addressed the rumors that Maxwell had worked as a foreign asset. The Inquisitr covered the reports that claimed that Maxwell was in a number of countries, most recently Israel, where high-profile contacts were hiding her in safe-houses.

However, the insider claimed that the claims were little more than fiction.

“I only wish,” the source said, adding that she is not being helped by anyone and that the situation was costing her a “fortune.”

“She is constantly moving. Her life is in danger. She is being guarded by the best of the very best and that includes former US Navy SEALs. She’s not under the protection of any government. She’s on her own,” the source said.

“She’s become the most hunted and hated woman in the world.”

However, in an interesting turn, the source also claimed that Maxwell was innocent of all charges leveled against her.

“The reality is she’s done nothing wrong. Her life has been ruined but she’s fully confident she will be vindicated.”

The insider also said that there was another side to the story and that at some point, Maxwell will be ready to tell all.

However, it should be noted that in the meantime, Maxwell has not been willing to talk to investigators or the press, and her lawyers have declined to make any comments.

One person who has been talking to Maxwell is none other than Prince Andrew. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, he has been in “constant contact” with the British socialite.