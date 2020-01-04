Megan Thee Stallion Flaunts Her Curvaceous Body In A String Bikini At The Beach

Megan Thee Stallion recently posted photos from her beach vacation with her 7.9 million Instagram followers.

The “All Dat” rapper shared two photos on her timeline that showed off her stunning physique. In the first photo of the Instagram slideshow, Megan is posing to her left as she is standing near a flight of stairs outside. The rapper’s backdrop consists of white sand and tropical trees, but Megan made sure that the focus is on her. She is seen in the photo wearing a string bikini, which leaves almost nothing to the imagination. Her fans are able to see her backside, as the bottom of the bikini is visible. As for the top half of the suit, Megan has it slightly covered by her arms in the photo. She is also wearing thick, black sunglasses, as she is seen holding the frame of the glasses with one hand.

In her second photo, Megan is less coy with her fans. The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper decided to give her followers a frontal view of her dangerous curves. She is seen kneeling in the sand as she is just inches away from the ocean. Her breasts are seen almost popping out of her bikini top as her hands are stretched out in the air. Megan’s flat stomach is also on full display in the Instagram snapshot. The 24-year-old rapper’s skin is also glistening in the photo, as her dark hair is seen flowing in the air. As for accessories and makeup, Megan opted to keep the look simple by wearing her sunglasses and adding lip gloss to her look.

Megan received praise from several of her fans after posting her steamy photos. Her post received more than 900,000 likes and more than 11,000 comments from her fans.

“Hottest Hottie of them allll,” one fan rewarded the rapper.

“Htown mermaid,” another follower said of the Houston born artist.

“Ariel the mermaid could never,” one follower chimed in.

“Second pic needs to be a single cover,” another fan suggested.

Megan’s vacation comes after she had a hectic 2019. The rapper’s career skyrocketed over the past year after her phrase, “Hot Girl Summer” went viral and caught the attention of several brands.

The current college student has also collaborated with several artists like Nicki Minaj, Chance The Rapper and more. Megan doesn’t seem to be slowing down on collaborating with other musicians any time soon. She is said to be one of the artists that SZA has collaborated with. The “Broken Clocks” singer confirmed that a song by the two artists is already “cut and recorded” and fans should expect to hear it soon.