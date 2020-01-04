Laura Lux Looks Nothing Short Of Stunning In Printed Lingerie And Sheer Socks

Instagram model Laura Lux, who is famous on the photo-sharing website for her hot body and beautiful looks, took to her page on Saturday, January 04, and wowed her 1.6 million fans with a hot, lingerie snap.

In the picture, the hottie could be seen rocking a light blue, silk lingerie set with pink flowers printed all over it. While Laura’s low-cut bra allowed her to flash an ample amount of cleavage, her matching underwear — attached to a pair of long, white sheer socks with the help of a garter belt and suspenders — enabled her to pull off a very seductive look.

The hottie opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour. The application featured a mocha-shade of lipstick in a matte finish, ivory foundation, brown blusher and matching eyeshadow, winged eyeliner and lots of mascara. The model finished her look with defined eyebrows.

Staying true to her style, Laura wore her highlighted tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders.

She chose a pair of delicate hoop earrings to keep it chic, however, she decided not to opt for any other accessories or jewelry items so as not to take away the attention from her racy ensemble.

To strike a pose, the stunner sat on a blue chair against the backdrop of a fireplace and next to a wooden table where she placed one of her elbows while looking away from the camera. She also left her lips slightly parted to exude sexy vibes.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured at Petit Ermitage — a luxurious hideaway located in West Hollywood, Los Angeles. In the caption, the model provided her followers with the link to her ‘Only Fans’ account. She tagged her photographer, Vico Velez, in the post and also gave a shout-out to her makeup artist, Dre Ronayne.

Within five hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 22,000 likes and over 220 comments in which fans and followers showered the hottie with numerous compliments.

“Your new hair color is blowing my mind,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Wow! What a lovely goddess. You are a unique, perfect and sexy woman! You are truly a work of art,” another one of her admirers chimed in.

“Obsessed! Idk why but I’m [getting] Christina Aguilera vibes and loving it,” a third follower remarked.

Other fans used words and phrases like “goddess,” “too beautiful,” and “amazing,” to describe the model’s beauty.

Apart from her fans and followers, the snap was also liked by Vicky Aisha, Emily Sears and Jessica Killings.