Hot Military Wife Kayla Moody Stuns In Purple Bikini: ‘Be The Reason Someone Smiles Today’

Kayla Moody dropped jaws in a tiny string bikini for her most recent Instagram photo, which she posted to her account on Saturday afternoon.

In the sexy snap, the self-proclaimed “proud military wife” looked smoking hot on the beach. Kayla wore a shimmering purple bikini top that showcased her massive cleavage and toned arms. She also rocked matching bottoms that put her flat tummy, rock hard abs, curvy hips, and gave fans a peek at her lean legs on full display.

Kayla wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part and styled in straight strands that fell down her back and blew over her forehead. She posed with one arm behind her head, and the other pulled in close to her just under her chest.

The model also rocked a full face of makeup for the shot, which consisted of sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, black eyeliner, and purple eye shadow to match her tiny two-piece swimsuit. She added a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and dark pink lipstick to complete the glam look.

In the background of the photo, a white sand Miami beach can be seen, as well as some green foliage and palm trees. In the caption of the post, Kayla told her fans to be the reason that someone wore a smile.

Meanwhile, many of Kayla’s over 610,000 followers showed their love for the sultry post, clicking the like button over 8,200 times and leaving more than 180 comments within the first eight hours after the photo was uploaded to the platform.

“Just to wake up and turn my phone on to you makes my day every day. Hope this makes you smile,” one of Kayla’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Gorgeous as always. Love visiting your page daily,” another fan quipped.

“No words to describe. Love you,” a third comment read.

“You’re the reason I smile sweetie. You look amazingly beautiful,” a fourth social media user gushed over the model.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, back in September Kayla made an appearance on Kindly Myers’ Instagram account. Both Kayla and Kindly rocked bikinis in the video, where Kayla is seen sporting a peach-colored two-piece while giving her fellow model a slap on the booty.

“What kind of a** slap is that?” Kindly wrote in the caption of the racy clip.

That post ended up being a popular upload for Kayla, and has raked in more than 292,000 views and over 1,300 comments for the model to date.