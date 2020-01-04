Kris Jenner And Corey Gamble Have Discussed Having Children Together, According To An Insider

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble are reportedly not saying goodbye to the possibility of having children together just yet.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars have been together since 2014 and haven’t had children of their own since. Jenner, who is 64, currently has six children and 10 grandchildren, per Hollywood Life. Gamble currently doesn’t have any children.

Although the pair have been through the process of having children before, they reportedly haven’t ruled out adding another addition to their large family. An insider dished to HL that the two have considered having children together, despite their 25-year age difference. Jenner is 64 and Gamble is 39.

“He and Kris have had several conversations about it,” the source shared, adding that Gamble has “not made any of his own sacrifices for Kris when it comes to children or marriage.”

While Gamble and Jenner have discussed having children, the thought of being a father is reportedly not a priority for Gamble. He is reportedly focused on building his career and goals outside of his relationship. Gamble is also on the road as a tour manager for the likes of Scooter Braun, and wouldn’t want to jeopardize any strides he would make. He is also reportedly fine with his life with Jenner, and wants to protect that at all costs and is said to “love his life the way it is.”

Gamble also gets plenty of practice when it comes to being a father and grandfather. Since the beginning of their relationship, Gamble has been there to support Jenner’s children and grandchildren. The Kardashian/Jenner clan reportedly keep Gamble busy and doesn’t make him yearn for children of his own as much.

“He’s got [Jenner’s] grandkids when he needs his fix and he’s strict, but amazing with them and engaging and very hands-on,” the source continues. “He’s always there to help out if any of the kids need it. He really does consider them his as well when it comes to taking care of them and disciplining them, too.”

Even though the possibility of children may be on the table, fans of Gamble and Jenner’s won’t have to worry about seeing the couple walk down the aisle any time soon. Jenner, who has been married twice before, reportedly isn’t interested in being a bride again and is “content” with her life with Gamble. Gamble is also fine with not getting married, as it isn’t a factor for him at his current age and time in his life.