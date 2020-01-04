Aussie Bombshell Natalie Roser Radiates Beauty In Baby Blue Lingerie, Scores A Guess Campaign

Australian bombshell Natalie Roser posed in a matching set of baby blue lingerie for her new Guess campaign. The stunning blond model shared an image from the photoshoot to her Instagram feed on Saturday afternoon.

The stunner gushed that working with Guess has been one of the highlights of her career.

“I’m so lucky to get so many amazing opportunities and I love that this is how my 2020 is starting!” wrote Natalie.

Her caption further went on to express how surreal it feels for her to attain her dream while visiting her parents’ home, where it all began. She also acknowledged the devastating bushfires currently wreaking havoc across Australia.

She flaunted her busty chest and toned abdomen while posing beneath a stone archway. Her high-cut panties allowed the blond to wow her admirers with a glorious view of her bronzed thighs and lithe legs.

Natalie tagged her makeup artist, hairstylist, photographer, and other people involved in setting up the shoot.

Natalie’s luxurious blond locks were styled into gently mussed waves. Her makeup design was simple yet sexy. The makeup artist applied a pleasant pink lip shade to her parted lips along, foundation, bronzer, eyeliner, and mascara. The look made her blue eyes pop.

Despite the photo being uploaded less than an hour ago, it already has close to 6,000 likes, and her 1.1 million followers are leaving comments left and right.

Natalie’s many fans and friends congratulated her on the career milestone and complimented her on her incredible beauty and statuesque figure. As a model high in demand, she often posts snapshots from various photoshoots. Her admirers love to see the buxom blond in skimpy outfits, and she seems to enjoy posing for jaw-dropping pictures.

The majority of the comments were in praise of Natalie. However, many also thanked her for using her platform to bring attention to the fires currently raging in Australia.

Fellow Guess girl, Simone Holtznagel, commented, “Welcome to the club,” and “Slay,” on Natalie’s post.

“Stunning! An amazing milestone in your career! You have worked so hard for this.xx,” wrote one fan.

“GUESS what? ~ you will use your successes to help heal this weary world,” added a second person.

“You are gorgeous! And yes, it’s heartbreaking to see the fires,” mentioned a third fan.

“Definitely you deserve your achievements you are insanely beautiful,” complimented a fourth user.

Last week, Natalie was photographed rocking a nude-colored Rose and Bare lingerie set while relaxing on a shaggy carpet.