Joe Biden Refuses To Respond To Bernie Sanders’ ‘Ridiculous’ Comments

The sparring between Democratic presidential primary frontrunner Joe Biden and second-place candidate Bernie Sanders doesn’t look to be stopping any time soon. After the Vermont Senator took more shots at the former Vice President, Biden shot back and suggested he doesn’t have much to say to the Medicare for All advocate, Breitbart reports.

“I don’t respond to Bernie’s ridiculous comments,” Biden said to reporters. “You’re not going to get me in a fight with Bernie. Bernie’s got enough baggage.”

Biden’s comment is a reference to Sanders’ recent Washington Post interview. During the talk, Sanders accused Biden of carrying “a lot of baggage,” suggesting that his purported baggage is a roadblock to the “energy and excitement” needed to win the presidency.

“People are tired of the traditional types of campaigns in which candidates like Joe are running to wealthy people’s homes and raising large sums of money.”

The 78-year-old politician also attacked Biden for his support of the Iraq War and the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), suggesting that Trump will be able to use Biden’s controversial history as ammunition should he take him on in the 2020 election.

Sanders made similar comments during a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times’ editorial board, calling Biden’s campaign “same old, same old.”

“But my God, if you are, if you’re a Donald Trump and you got Biden having voted for the war in Iraq, Biden having voted for these terrible, in my view, trade agreements, Biden having voted for the bankruptcy bill. Trump will eat his lunch.”

Per Newsweek, Biden was later pressed about Sanders’ comments, to which he made a joking response.

“Tell him to come and I’ll give him some dessert at the White House,” Biden said before laughing.

WAR OF WORDS: 2020 Candidate Bernie Sanders slams Joe Biden’s record as “weak.” pic.twitter.com/IF7ikZswKH — Fox & Friends First (@FoxFriendsFirst) January 3, 2020

Both Biden and Sanders are seen as representing two wings of the Democratic Party, and each has been accused of having electability problems. While Biden’s wing of the party accuses Sanders of being too far left, the progressive side believes that Biden is too centrist and faces the same problems that led to Hillary Clinton’s loss against Trump in 2016.

Regardless, Democratic insiders appear to be warming to Sanders after his recent surge in the polls and apparent resilience in the primary in the wake of his heart attack. As The Inquisitr previously reported, longtime Hillary Clinton ally David Brock claims that he has spoken to a lot of “smart people” that believe there’ s a good chance Biden and Sanders will be the last two standing in the primary.