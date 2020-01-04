Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble Are Reportedly Not Planning To Get Married, Sources Say

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble are reportedly happy with their current relationship dynamic.

According to Hollywood Life, the couple, who have been together for four years, are enjoying the fact that they haven’t walked down the aisle yet. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been married twice before, with Robert Kardashian and Bruce Jenner before her publicly coming out as Caitlyn. A source revealed to the outlet that Jenner is “content” with not being Gamble’s wife. The source also confirmed that Gamble also isn’t complaining about their current status together.

“[Jenner] doesn’t ever see the need to get married again to Corey or anyone,” the source shared. “She’s happy with the way things are and Corey doesn’t need a label, either. These two have no plans to marry.”

Jenner and Gamble began publicly dating in 2014, not long after the momager separated and later divorced Caitlyn. The two almost instantly turned heads during their relationship, mainly due to their 25-year age gap. However, the couple has proven to be more than a fling, as Gamble has seemed to play an integral role in both Jenner’s life and the lives of her famous children- Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner. The source continued to share that Gamble helps Jenner with multiple tasks, including keeping up with her only son, who currently lives in her home.

“Corey is really close with all of her kids,” the source further explained. “He’s been really helpful with checking in on Rob as well and is a real rock for Kris when she needs emotional support. Kanye and Corey especially are very close.”

Gamble also reportedly helps his girlfriend with household tasks when she needs assistance. The tour manager also reportedly gives Jenner the “space she needs” and is there to support her in any way possible.

Although they don’t plan to walk down the aisle any time soon, neither Jenner nor Gamble is shy about expressing the love they have for one another. The couple both share moments of their lives together on their Instagram pages, including their recent vacation together in St. Bart’s to ring in the new year. Gamble also recently posted a photo of the couple together, and said that he will “always have ur back” to his lady love.

As for Jenner’s children, the famous tribe is reportedly happy with her relationship as well. They reportedly are pleased that Gamble is there for their mother, even though they know the executive producer can fend for herself.