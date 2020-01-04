Sara Underwood Sizzles In Tiny Red Bandeau Top And See-Through Pants While Surrounded By Cacti

Sara made a joke about the prickly plants in her picture.

Sara Underwood showed off her famous figure in a revealing red ensemble for her latest photo shoot. However, the blond bombshell’s 9.3 million Instagram followers didn’t just enjoy ogling her body; they also had a laugh at the hilarious caption that she chose for her stunning snapshot.

On Saturday, the former Playboy Playmate of the Year took to Instagram to show off the eye-catching outfit that she chose to rock for a visit to Joshua Tree, California. Sara was pictured wearing a tiny red bandeau top that was knotted in the center. This bikini-like design showed off a hint of the model’s ample cleavage.

Sara’s top also featured off-the-shoulder sleeves that gave it a romantic touch. They were trimmed with mesh fabric embroidered with an organic pattern of swirling, leaf-like shapes. Sara’s pants were constructed out of the same see-through netted fabric. The intricate embroidery was clearer on her bottoms, which featured a high waist and wide legs. Sara wore a pair of red underwear underneath the pants to ensure that she didn’t reveal too much.

On her feet, Sara wore a pair of tan sandals. Her beauty look was soft and natural, with eye shadow in earthy tones and a nude pink lip. She wore her golden, shoulder-length tresses down. The wind was blowing a few locks of hair in her face as she turned her face away from the camera and looked off to the side.

Sara’s photo was snapped in the cholla cactus garden in Joshua Tree National Park. She was surrounded by a small forest of the unique teddy bear cacti that grow there. The plants have thick trunks with short and stubby branches covered with thick layers of fur-like spines. Because Sara’s photo was taken at sunset, their white spines appeared to glow.

While Sara’s photo had a tranquil, dreamy vibe, her caption was humorous. She cracked a joke about the prickly plants surrounding her.

Sara’s Instagram followers didn’t waste any time letting her know how much they appreciated her post. Over the span of an hour, they showered it with over 30,000 likes. Their responses were a mixture of reactions to her beauty and her funny caption.

“I snorted like a pig after reading your caption,” wrote one fan.

“Lol. Nice pun. Love you. Wow absolutely beautiful,” another commenter wrote.

“Haha, good caption. You look absolutely great in that outfit,” remarked a third admirer.

“Just a Rose amongst the Thorns,” read a fourth poetic response to her post.

Sara’s been spending a lot of time enjoying the great outdoors lately, and she’s been looking good while doing it. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared a photo of the lacy lingerie that she wore during a camping trip.