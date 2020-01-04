Cuban Cutie Cindy Prado Rocks Brown Suede Bikini Top & Matching Miniskirt While Shaking Her Booty

Cindy Prado set the pulses of her fans racing while wearing a suede bikini top and matching miniskirt for her latest Instagram update, which was published to her account on Saturday afternoon.

In the sexy post, Cindy is seen rocking the brown bikini top, which boasted bead and shell embellishments in the center. The garment flaunted the model’s abundant cleavage and showed off her toned arms, flat tummy, and rock hard abs in the process.

Cindy paired the bikini top with a matching skirt that tied at the sides. The short garb showcased her lean legs and curvy hips.

The model accessorized the look with a ring on her finger, bright red polish on her fingernails, a beaded necklace, and some gold hoop earrings.

She also rocked a full face of makeup for the post, which included sculpted eyebrows, long lashes, and black eyeliner. She included a shimmering glow on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a peach-toned lipstick to complete the glam look.

Cindy wore her long, blond hair parted in the middle and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and all around her shoulders. In the first photo, she ran her hands through her locks and pulled some strands away from her head. In the second snap, she rested her hands on her thighs while serving up a sultry look for the camera.

The third slide of the update was a short video, which featured Cindy shaking her booty and tousling her hair as she danced to some music.

In the background of the posts, blue lights and people were seen behind the model, who appeared to be at some sort of party.

Of course, many of Cindy’s over 874,000 followers went wild for the post, clicking the like button over 4,700 times while leaving more than 100 comments in the first 40 minutes after the upload went live on the platform.

“But how do you slay every look?” one of Cindy’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Very nice and love how you move them hips,” another admirer remarked.

Loading...

“Dancing queen,” a third comment read.

“Omg u look amazing!! Goals,” a fourth social media user gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Cindy recently slayed another bikini look when she shared some photos of herself looking seductive in a tiny leopard-print two-piece.

That upload was also a hit among Cindy Prado’s fans, and has garnered more than 20,000 likes and over 320 comments for the stunning bombshell in less than 24 hours.