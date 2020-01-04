Lingerie Model Laura Amy Flaunts Killer Body On Instagram: ‘Just Hanging Out In Another Bathroom’

Australian bombshell Laura Amy is once again putting her fierce physique on display on Instagram, and her fans don’t seem to mind it one bit. The gorgeous fitness and lingerie model recently showed off her gym-honed figure while posing in a bathroom, and left followers gasping in awe at the sight of her flawless curves.

For the scorching Instagram update, the 26-year-old hottie slipped into an ultra-revealing crop top — a racy black number that featured a deep vertical slit across the front. The item boasted an edgy, punk-rock look, which was reflected both in the saucy design and in its numerous metallic embellishments. For one thing, the crop top was fastened together with a string of fairly large metal rings, which ran along the frontal slit, preventing the garment from showing too much and becoming too NSFW. The crop top also featured a bold print, which consisted of two white tigers that sat on each side of her perky chest. The words “Stay rave” were inscribed at the bottom in white font, encased within a pair of red stars. Additional lettering adorned the top of the cheeky item, also in red.

Laura showed her wild side by going braless underneath the daring top. The model teased a glimpse of cleavage in the skin-baring item, which hemmed below the chest line, leaving her insanely toned midriff exposed. The sizzling brunette proudly flashed her killer abs and flaunted her famously taut waistline. To add more spice to the already steamy look, the Aussie cutie decided to go pantless before the camera, and only paired the top with skimpy bikini bottoms. The barely-there garment sported a matching black color and was even more revealing, perfectly showcasing the model’s sculpted lower body.

Laura showed off the scanty attire in a sultry pose that treated fans to an eyeful of curves. The stunner hopped on a bathroom cabinet, sitting by the sink with her hands tucked in between her legs and her feet dangling down over the edge of the posh-looking furniture piece. The enticing posture highlighted her voluptuous hip and called attention to her strong, curvy thighs. The brunette babe fixed the camera with an intense gaze and slightly parted her lips in a provocative way. Her allure was enhanced by her sexy glam, which accentuated her stirring blue eyes and pouty mouth.

The Australian beauty wore an earth-toned eyeshadow that made her eyes really pop. Her makeup also included a winged eyeliner and a touch of mascara. She sported expertly contoured eyebrows and added fullness to her plump lips with a pink lip gloss. Her raven tresses were styled with a mid-part and framed her face as they fell down her back. Laura accessorized with a pair of large hoop earrings, which mirrored the metallic rings on her top.

The stunning lingerie model was snapped with her back to a sun-lit window, one overlooking a spacious terrace. A busy city line unfolded in the background. In the caption, Laura let fans know that the photo was an ad for Fashion Nova, and tagged the clothing brand. She added a suggestive sweat-droplets emoji as a comment on her whereabouts.

The cheeky photo was very well received by Laura’s fans, racking up more than 16,500 likes. In addition, 361 people stopped by the comments section to offer their thoughts on the smoking-hot look, the vast majority leaving gushing messages for the Aussie bombshell.

“Um wow,” wrote one person, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

“Like a bloody angel,” a second fan remarked about Laura’s sexy look and pose.

“Bathroom life suits you,” quipped a third Instagrammer, trailed by a winking-face emoji and a string of heart-eyes emoji.