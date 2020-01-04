Spoilers For ‘General Hospital’ Reveal The Reactions From Nikolas’ Family & Foes After His Stunning Return

Everybody will be anxious to see Monday’s episode of General Hospital and spoilers reveal a glimpse of what everybody can expect. As Friday’s show ended, Nikolas interrupted Nina and Valentin’s wedding and jaws dropped throughout the room. ABC has now shared a sneak peek showing the reactions coming from both Nik’s loved ones and those, like Valentin, who will be far less happy to see his surprising return from the dead and it’s going to be intense and wild.

Laura had heard from both Ava and Charlotte that Nikolas was alive and in Port Charles, but she didn’t truly believe either of them. General Hospital spoilers from the new preview show that she will quickly approach Nikolas with a look of shock on her face. Within a few seconds, she will embrace him and be emotional as he hugs his mother back.

Curtis and Kevin will quickly take an unconscious Ava from Nik’s arms to tend to her. General Hospital spoilers indicate that Lulu will slowly stand up, stunned to see her brother standing there, and Valentin is quite surprised as well.

Soon, Valentin will ask Maxie and Peter to take Charlotte upstairs to her room. Before she’s taken away, a shaken Charlotte is told by her father that everything is going to be fine.

Granted, Charlotte doesn’t understand why everybody is so flustered by this, because she did not know her “bodyguard” was really her supposedly-dead relative Nik. However, even she clearly knows enough to be rattled.

Loading...

Laura will be in tears as she looks over Nikolas and Lulu will come and shakily hug him as well. Neither lady will waste any time asking Nik where he has been and General Hospital spoilers share that Lulu will quickly turn her attention on Valentin. She will assume that Valentin had Nik hidden away all this time and she’ll angrily accuse him of doing that very thing.

In this case, Valentin wasn’t responsible for keeping Nik away from his family for the past couple of years. As far as he knew, Nikolas died after Valentin shot him during their last encounter abroad. Valentin is as shocked as many others in the room to see Nik there, but General Hospital spoilers detail that he will not miss noticing that Nina is not particularly surprised.

Valentin will soon realize that Nina had figured out the truth about how he set up the Sasha situation and she will blast him over what she has learned. In addition, General Hospital spoilers note that Nikolas will waste little time in threatening to destroy his nemesis. Both men will face a lot of questions in the coming week and fans cannot wait to see how this proceeds.