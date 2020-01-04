WWE News: CM Punk Reveals His Original ‘WrestleMania XXX’ Opponent With Internal Booking Sheet

This is a match that would actually make much more sense today.

CM Punk is kind of back with WWE, but he actually isn’t since he’s truly employed by FOX to work on Backstage. With that being said, he doesn’t have to follow along with every single rule that WWE has in place by its employees and that’s how he could make his latest social media post. Punk revealed an internal booking sheet from WrestleMania XXX which showed that he was set to face Triple H in a match at the huge event in New Orleans.

It was at the beginning of 2014 when CM Punk’s issues with WWE came about, and he didn’t end up wrestling at WrestleMania XXX at all. By the summer of that year, the two sides had parted ways and had nothing to do with one another until late in 2019.

E Wrestling reported that CM Punk’s recent Instagram story had him show an internal booking sheet from January of 2014. As of that time, he was penciled in to face Triple H in a match at WrestleMania XXX, but that obviously never happened.

Punk said he was doing some “spring cleaning” and stumbled across the paper of the booking sheet. There were some other matches listed on the sheet that never ended up happening at WrestleMania XXX either, and here is what Punk showed.

WWE World Heavyweight Championship – Batista vs. Randy Orton

CM Punk vs. Triple H

Undertaker vs. Brock Lesnar

John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt

Daniel Bryan vs. Sheamus

Big Show vs. Kane

United States Championship – Roman Reigns vs. Dean Ambrose

Triple H ended up going on to face Daniel Bryan with the winner being entered into the WWE World Heavyweight Title Match later that night. Bryan went on to win that match and the Triple Threat against Batista and Randy Orton to capture the title.

WWE

Loading...

As for the other matches on the card, Kane ended up joining the New Age Outlaws to take on The Shield which had Reigns and Ambrose working with Seth Rollins. Big Show and Sheamus were both in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal which was won by Cesaro.

At a Comic Con event back in August of 2013, CM Punk spoke of his ideal opponent for WrestleMania XXX. He named a number of different superstars and said he felt as if he could main event the show with The Undertaker or even John Cena.

Interestingly enough, CM Punk also said it was his belief that he and Daniel Bryan could main event WrestleMania XXX as well. As many fans now know, Bryan went on to main event the show in New Orleans and walk out as the World Champion. It was also recently that Daniel Bryan said he always wished he could have had at least one WrestleMania match against CM Punk before their careers were over.