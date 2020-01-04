Bethenny Frankel Celebrates The New Year With Boyfriend Paul Bernon After Quitting ‘RHONY’

They seemed to ring in the New Year in Mexico.

Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon rang in the new year together, seemingly at the NIZUC Resort and Spa in Cancun, Mexico.

After about a year and a half of dating, the former Real Housewives of New York City star, who quit the series in August after appearing full-time on eight of its past 11 seasons, shared a sweet photo of herself and Bernon on Instagram and tagged a number of friends, including talk show host Tamron Hall, actor Taye Diggs, and restaurateur Eugene Remm.

“I have #2020 vision…and I only have eyes for you [Paul Bernon],” Bethenny wrote in the caption of her January 1 post.

Frankel then described their New Year’s Eve celebration.

“What a fun, silly, rainy, musical, dancing night with amazing friends and no pretenses. Singing, dancing, and ringing in the new year in the rain,” she shared.

Although Frankel didn’t share her location with her fans and followers, Hall tagged herself at the resort in one of her posts from the New Year.

Frankel and Bernon have been spending a lot of time traveling in recent months, especially after Frankel parted ways with her full-time role on The Real Housewives of New York City. After all, as her former co-stars, including Ramona Singer, Luann De Lesseps, and Tinsley Mortimer, were hard at work on the upcoming episodes of Season 12 throughout the last several months of 2018, Frankel had free time.

Prior to Frankel’s exit from the Bravo series, she signed a multi-year deal with MGM Television and producer Mark Burnett and is expected to move forward with that deal with at least a couple of new shows in the coming year.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Frankel celebrated her one-year anniversary with Bernon by sharing a heartfelt post about him on her Instagram page in September of last year.

“Having such a supportive and loving partner makes me a better person & inspires me to achieve the impossible. Happy Anniversary! I love you and thank you for the most beautiful year!” she wrote in the caption of a photo of the two of them somewhere in Europe.

Frankel and Bernon began dating one another in 2018, just weeks after Frankel’s former partner, late boyfriend Dennis Shields, was found dead of an apparent overdose at his New York City apartment. As fans of The Real Housewives of New York City will recall, Frankel and Shields dated on and off for two years prior to his death and afterwards, Frankel struggled with guilt after moving on quickly with Bernon.