Andy Grammer Describes The Emotional Talk With A Medium That Inspired His Song ‘She’d Say’

Andy Grammer's 2019 song 'She'd Say' was inspired by his mother who passed away.

Ten years ago, American singer Andy Grammer lost his mother. However, his beloved mom is still influencing his music. In a recent interview with Kelly Clarkson on the Kelly Clarkson Show, Grammer explained that he had the opportunity to connect with his late mother with the help of a medium. That visit with a medium inspired him to write his 2019 song “She’d Say”, according to Today.

It was Grammer’s wife who set up the phone call with the medium for him. While he wasn’t sure what to expect from the conversation, he was shocked to receive a very clear message which he believed to be from his mom, telling him to write a very important song to his young daughter Louisiana K.

“I make the call and the guy immediately goes, ‘Oh, your mom is here, Kathy right? She is very adamant she needs you to write a song from her to your daughter about everything she would say to her if she was there, because she can’t be there to say it,'” Grammer told Clarkson.

This very emotional song was included on Grammer’s album Naive. It includes sentiments of love and life advice that Louisiana K.’s grandmother would have given her if she had lived to be able to.

“She’d say, ‘You are so much stronger than you even think you are. Let your heart, let your heart lead the way.’ That’s what she’d say,” reads some of the lyrics of the touching song.

Grammer went on to tell Clarkson that even though his mother is no longer physically with him here on Earth, he really believes she’s able to still be a part of his life even from heaven and that this song was all her idea.

“I think if you’ve lost anyone, I’m pretty sure they see everything, honestly. And I also think they can order songs,” he said.

Clarkson couldn’t help but break down into tears by the emotional story.

Grammer also made a music video for the song which was released on August 16, 2019. It was very well received and currently sits at over 3 million views. He was married to his wife Aijia Lise in 2012 and the pair are expected to give birth to a second daughter in the early months of this year.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, many people remember Grammer for his 2014 super catchy smash hit song “Honey I’m Good” which topped charts and skyrocketed him to fame.