Anna Katharina Sizzles In An Itty-Bitty Gray Thong And A Yellow Crop Top

Instagram hottie Anna Katharina sizzled in a racy new photograph posted on Saturday afternoon. The blond stunner wore an itty-bitty gray thong and a tight-fitting yellow crop top.

From the underside of her breasts and down, Anna left little to the imagination. She put her bronzed statuesque figure on display. She treated her 1.1 million followers to a scintillating visual of her curvy booty, her slender waist, and her toned belly. While her crop top is small, it is modest compared to the rest of her ensemble. Still, it hugs her buxom chest in all the right places.

Anna left her long wavy blond hair down. A light breeze lifted some of her flyaways and loose tendrils. She accessorized her scandalous outfit with a pair of thin gold hoop earrings. As for her makeup, she expertly contoured her cheekbones and nose with bronzer, lined her eyes with eyeliner, shaded in her brows, applied a layer of mascara, and added a matte color to her parted lips.

The bombshell posed in an outdoor shower. A rusty water spigot is visible over Anna’s right shoulder as she leans against wooden slats. Her caption states that the image is an advertisement for Fashion Nova. She tagged her shirt with the official Fashion Nova account, meaning it is probably from their clothing line.

Barely any time has passed since Anna first shared the photo, so the number of likes and comments has yet to reach an impressive number. However, they’re rising steadily as the image remains live. The model’s photos regularly receive anywhere from 20,000 to 60,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her adoring legion of fans.

Dr. Daniel Barrett, a famous plastic surgeon from Beverly Hills, commented, “Looking good.”

“I don’t wear Fashion Nova but this makes me want to buy a lot,” wrote one of the stunner’s fans.

“There’s no way they pay you enough for this much beauty,” said a second person.

“These are the only ad I want to have on my feed,” complimented a third user.

“Very beautiful and breathtaking and stunning,” wrote a fourth admirer.

Anna enjoys teasing her admirers with gorgeous photographs of herself. The model enjoys showing off her toned body and works hard to maintain her flawless figure. Last month, she shared a video of herself rocking a strapless bikini and basking in the sunset while in Los Angeles, California. Unlike the photo shown above, the older snapshot flaunted an ample amount of cleavage.