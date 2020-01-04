‘RHOC’ Stars Vicki Gunvalson And Steve Lodge Are Getting Married ‘Soon,’ Preparing For 2020 Wedding Date

Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge will wed sometime this year.

Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge are planning to tie the knot sometime this year.

Nearly one year after the Real Housewives of Orange County couple became engaged, Gunvalson responded to a fan on Instagram who left her a comment about her potentially upcoming wedding date.

“When’s the wedding?” the fan asked in the comments section of a January 3 post shared by Gunvalson, which featured photos of herself and Lodge enjoying a Princess Cruise on the Pacific Ocean.

In response, Gunvalson told the fan her wedding would be happening “soon” and added a smiling and blushing emoji to her response.

Gunvalson and Lodge became engaged last spring amid production on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14. However, while Lodge did discuss his plans to propose to Gunvalson with Tamra Judge during filming, his actual proposal was not captured for the cameras. Instead, Gunvalson announced her exciting news to her co-stars during a filmed meeting at her Southern California home a short time after it took place.

As fans witnessed several weeks ago, Gunvalson welcomed Judge, Simpson, and others into her home. There, she spilled the beans about her proposal by flaunting the stunning ring Lodge gave to her before her friends had taken notice of her new bling.

As The Inquisitr reported in November of last year, Gunvalson spoke of her upcoming plans to marry Lodge while attending the BravoCon fan event in New York City with her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars, including Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador.

At the time, Gunvalson gave an interview to Parade magazine about her 2020 nuptials and admitted that she and Lodge may tie the knot on the beach in Mexico, where they often spend time together.

“We’re toying with just him and I going to my condo in Puerto Vallarta and getting married on the beach and then we’re toying with a big wedding, then we’re toying with just the kids,” Gunvalson explained to the publication.

As Real Housewives of Orange County fans will recall, Gunvalson mentioned the possibility of marrying Lodge in Mexico during a getaway months prior to their actual engagement. However, because Lodge hadn’t yet gotten down on one knee, no one took the proclamation too seriously at the time.

In addition to telling her Instagram follower that her and Lodge’s wedding would be happening “soon,” Gunvalson also hinted at a 2020 wedding in the comments section of another Instagram post by including the hashtag for “marriage in 2020.”