Vicky Aisha Flaunts Pert Derriere In Cheeky Bodysuit

The model posed in a forest while wearing a revealing ensemble.

On Saturday, January 4, Australian model Vicky Aisha uploaded yet another tantalizing post for her 1.9 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The provocative photo shows the stunner posing in the forest with trees in the blurred background. She stood, facing away from the photographer, on a path covered with fallen leaves. The Instagram influencer rested her hand on the metal guardrail and arched her back. She looked over her shoulder to gaze seductively into the camera, with her mouth slightly open.

The 28-year-old sizzled in a skintight, long-sleeved brown bodysuit, that left little to the imagination. The revealing ensemble accentuated Vicky’s hourglass figure. Her perky derriere and curvaceous thighs were put on full display, much to the delight of her audience. Fans were also able to catch a glimpse of the beauty’s sizable tattoo collection.

For the photoshoot, the blonde bombshell pulled back her hair in a messy bun and enhanced her already gorgeous features by wearing a minimal amount of makeup. The subtle application featured glowing highlighter and sculpted eyebrows.

In the caption, the social media sensation implored fans to leave a leaf emoji in the comments section to indicate that they would be interest in accompanying her on a hike.

Unsurprisingly, many of Vicky’s admirers added leaf emoji to their comments. Her fans also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“Beautiful baby you are pure beauty,” wrote an Instagram user.

“Wow… excellent pic quality and a gorgeous [human],” added a different devotee.

One follower, however, expressed concern over Vicky’s outfit and proceeded to provide advice on how to safely explore the great outdoors.

“You’ll get cold wearing that depending on where you go. Make sure you have good boots that don’t slide on your feet and enough room in the toe box; socks are about as important as the boots. Make sure you have a camelback [sic] and a few clif bars too,” said the commenter.

Vicky engaged with her followers by replying to a few of the comments.

Fans seemed to love the photo as it soon racked up more than 13,000 likes.

This is not the first time that Vicky has flaunted her incredible figure on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines. Earlier this week, she uploaded a suggestive snap, in which she wore a sheer, olive green bodysuit. That post has been liked over 50,000 times since it was shared.