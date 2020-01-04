‘RHOC’ Star Vicki Gunvalson Addresses Rumors Claiming She’s Been Fired On Instagram

Vicki Gunvalson was demoted from her full-time role in 2019.

Vicki Gunvalson made it clear that she was not happy with her reduced role during the Real Housewives of Orange County reunion special for Season 14, but will she be fired from the series after acting out as a result?

In the comments section of a recent post on her Instagram page, Gunvalson, who starred in the Bravo reality show in a full-time role during its first 13 seasons, responded to a fan who wanted to know if recent rumors claiming she has been fired from the show were true.

“Is it true that you are not coming back?” the fan asked.

“No truth to that. I don’t know yet,” Gunvalson replied.

While Gunvalson was not featured in a “housewife” role during the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, she was still very much a part of the show. In fact, because she was included in so many of the series’ most prominent storylines, many viewers felt as if she was appearing on the show in a full-time role.

Throughout the recent season, Gunvalson butted heads with a number of her co-stars, including Emily Simpson, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, and Kelly Dodd, who she ultimately made amends with during the reunion taping in November.

In November of last year, as she and her co-stars attended the BravoCon fan convention in New York City, Gunvalson opened up about her 2019 demotion before making it clear during a panel event that she was done appearing on The Real Housewives of Orange County as a “friend.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Gunvalson explained to a sold-out crowd, via OK! Magazine, that she was “never coming back reduced again,” meaning that if Bravo offered her a part-time role on Season 15, she would be leaving the show for good.

Looking back on her time on the series, Gunvalson added that despite the ups and downs she’s been seen going through on the show, she’s enjoyed sharing her reality with the audience.

“I have very much love for my franchise — a love for what I’ve created [and] a lot of love for my cast, we’ve been through hell and back. But truthfully, it’s our reality,” she explained. “It’s what my life has gone through for the last 14 years. And it’s been some bumpiness.”

Because Gunvalson is the longest-running Real Housewives cast member of all time, having starred on The Real Housewives of Orange County since the series began airing in 2006, it’s hard to imagine the show without her.