WWE News: Two Former Champions And A Popular Tag Team Make Big Returns On ‘Friday Night SmackDown’

It was a night of huge returns for the blue brand of WWE.

The very first television show of the year for WWE was a big one in many ways, primarily due to the huge returns that took place. Friday Night SmackDown delivered in storyline advancement and matches, but there were three big returns which made the episode even better. Two former champions came back in Sheamus and John Morrison while The Usos returned in the main event to help out Roman Reigns.

Rumors had been swirling the past few days as to some returns that may happen on SmackDown, but no-one thought all of them would. Even though he was seen in the area of Memphis, though, former WCW World Champion David Arquette did not have anything happen on Friday night for WWE.

The first big return took place after Shorty G faced off against Dash Wilder of The Revival. The singles match ended up being won by Shorty G who placed the ankle lock on Wilder for the clean submission victory, but his night was far from over.

Once the match was over, Shorty G was destroyed by The Revival who hit a Shatter Machine. All of a sudden, Sheamus’ music hits and he hit the ring as The Revival high-tailed it out of there without getting destroyed. It didn’t matter as Sheamus nailed Shorty G with a Brogue Kick for the impressive return.

Later in the night, The Miz lost a match to Kofi Kingston which continued his frustrating evening. After the match, fans began chanting “You Suck!” at The Miz which led him to rant about how he gives everything and does anything for the fans but they just mistreat him.

Cathy Kelley was backstage later on SmackDown and knocked on The Miz’s door to talk to him, but it was answered by a returning John Morrison. He let Kelley know that Miz would not be talking to anyone else for the rest of the night.

This was a very interesting return for Morrison who recently signed a new 5-year deal to return to WWE. It seems as if he will once again be partnered with or at least affiliated with The Miz again as he was during his last run with the company.

In the main event, The Usos made their long-awaited return to the company after being out of action since the summer. As recapped by the official website of WWE, they came out to help Roman Reigns as he was about to be chained up by King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler to end Friday Night SmackDown.