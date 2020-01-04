UFC Ring Girl Brittney Palmer Bares Backside In Floral Swimsuit: ‘BRB’

UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer thrilled her Instagram followers with a picture of herself in Talum, Mexico. The model is catching a bit of rest and relaxation during her New Year’s vacation.

Brittney stood next to a waist-high wooden fence and a gray wall in the picture. Several tropical-looking green plants dotted the landscape where Brittney stood barefoot. She wore a blue swimsuit with a mostly open back and high-cut legs that featured pink flowers. The swimwear featured spaghetti straps and a series of intricate straps that wrapped around her back. The model wore her highlighted brunette hair with a side part in tight curls that cascaded down her back, nearly to her waist. She posed with one incredibly toned leg bent and the other straight. The pose showed off the UFC octagon girl’s lips tattoo on her backside. Brittney wore aviator-style sunglasses and dark pink lipstick. Her fingernails had a dark manicure, and she placed one hand on the fence, and the other held a dark pink woven bag with matching fringe.

In her caption, the model indicated that she’d be right back. Earlier, she posted another picture of herself in the swimsuit, and she said that she’s in Tulum for a vacation. The wrote that the swimsuit is by Beach Bunny Swimwear, and the back is from SensiStudio. Followers loved the post with more than 9,000 of them hitting the “like” button, expressing their appreciation. Plus, over 100 Instagram users took the time to compose an uplifting reply to the UFC ring girl in the comments section.

A large number of flame emoji throughout the comments revealed that followers felt the look was fire.

“Are you in Tulum now? I was at Ahau yesterday. Did Taboo for new years,” one fan replied.

“You should have smuggled me across the border I need a vacation,” joked a fan who also included three red heart emoji.

“You are absolutely breathtaking,” a third follower gushed along with three heart eye emoji.

Several fans also noted how great Brittney’s legs and buns looked in the photograph. Her calf definition was highlighted by the pose the model chose.

“Those calves, though,” noted a fourth fan of the artist.

In her Instagram story, Brittney shared a clip where it was raining as she relaxed in the tropical setting. She also shared a video of herself with UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste, who is also on the trip. The Inquisitr previously reported that the model thrilled her followers in a sheer top.