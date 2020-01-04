Kanye West Claims His Sunday Service ‘Saved His Life’, Was An Alternative To Drugs

Gospel rapper Kanye West is getting candid about how his Sunday Service saved him from a very dark place.

Gospel rapper Kanye West returned to his faith over the past year, and his gospel choir performances known as his Sunday Services have become famous and widely attended. Last weekend, at the one-year anniversary of starting the choir, West stood before a crowd and discussed the impact this choir has had on his life over the past year and the way it ultimately saved him from a very dark place, according to NME News.

West claims that even though his gospel choir was created to help bring others back to the faith, it ended up saving him from other addictions, including pornography and drugs.

“A lot of times people say, ‘Thank you Ye for Sunday Service.’ I’m saying thank God. This thing saved my life. This thing was an alternative to opioids. This thing was an alternative to pornography,” he said.

West chose a rather unexpected place to celebrate this anniversary. He headed to Los Angeles’ Skid Row and also stopped by the Union Rescue Mission in downtown L.A. He was accompanied by his entire gospel choir. West reflected upon a lot of topics at the anniversary celebration in addition to faith, including political issues and other celebrities.

Among the controversial issues the rapper discussed was the death penalty, which is still legal in some states. He considers this to be a violation of the 10 Commandments.

“It’s 30 states that still got the death penalty. Thou shall not kill. But, we be cool with that,” he said.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, West also touched upon the backlash a fellow rapper received recently. Rapper T.I. took major heat for comments he made on a podcast entitled Ladies Like Us with Nazanin and Nadia. On the podcast, the rapper seemed to brag about the fact that his 18-year-old daughter Deyjah is still a virgin. He insisted that some parents don’t pay enough attention to what their kids are doing and later regret it, saying that he doesn’t want to be one of those parents.

Loading...

Thus, he told the podcast hosts that he regularly takes his daughter to a gynecologist where the doctor checks to ensure Deyjah’s hymen is still intact. Many were disgusted by his comments and took to social media to criticize him.

However, at his anniversary celebration, West actually defended T.I., claiming that the rapper was doing the right thing.

“They tryna play T.I., but he’s talking about something that’s God-approved,” West said of the controversy.