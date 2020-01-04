Former WWE Star Eva Marie Tugs At Leopard Bikini Bottom While Putting Cleavage On Display

Natalie Eva Marie Coyle left very little to the imagination in her most recent Instagram share. The former WWE star, whose stage name was Eva Marie, looked ravishing in a leopard-print bikini that displayed all her curves to perfection.

The former pro wrestler flaunted her inner beast in a string bikini that clung to her stunning figure. In fact, the swimwear seemed almost too small as she proudly posed for the camera on a sunny day. The blue sea and sky provided the perfect backdrop for a skimpily clad Eva Marie as she showed off her body.

Eva Marie’s ample cleavage was barely contained within the tight confines of the bikini top. In fact, a generous amount of sideboob was visible as she stood on the beach on a beautiful day. Below the top, the brunette’s toned abs were a testament to the workout routines she proudly touts. Eva Marie also tugged at the string of her bikini bottoms. It seemed as if it wasn’t only her fans who were hot and bothered by the sizzling swimsuit.

The bombshell wore her hair in a ponytail with a scrunchie. She braided her purple and black locks and looked fierce as she stared into the horizon. Eva Marie also accessorized her beachwear with large hoop earrings, diamond studs, and several gold chains around her neck. The Total Divas alum wore a full face of makeup. With a bold brow, a smoky eye, defined cheekbones, and a pink pout, Eva Marie looked flawless.

Eva Marie boasts an Instagram following of over 4.2 million people. She regularly posts photos and videos where she often promotes her fitness brand, NEM Fit, and encourages her fans to live a healthy life.

In the caption of this particular image, she mentioned that consistency is important in any area of your life. Her fans loved the pic and rewarded her with more than 45,000 likes and 260-plus comments. They praised the celebrity and let her know what they thought of her incredible figure.

One fan was blown away by her beauty and said, “Hey you’re the most beautiful girl in the world.”

Loading...

Another follower was more interested in Eva Marie’s hair color and asked the most pressing question.

“Girl will you do the blonde hair soon? We’ve been waiting for a long time, love you queen.”

Of course, Eva Marie will always be remembered as one of the most promising female wrestlers on WWE. One fan just has to know if she’ll ever return to the ring.

“@natalieevamarie you are in amazing shape! Have you thought about wrestling again in the future?”