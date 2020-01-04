Miley Cyrus’ Sister Brandi Shows Off Her Booty In A Pair Of Metallic Fringe Shorts

Brandi Cyrus looked smoking hot as she showed off her booty in a pair of metallic shorts in her latest Instagram photo. Miley’s big sister got the pulses of her fans racing in the skimpy ensemble as worked a DJ gig on New Year’s Eve.

In the photo, Brandi stuns in the high-waisted silver shorts, which boasted metallic fringe around the legs. The oldest Cyrus sister paired the shorts with a skimpy black crop top, which featured thin spaghetti straps.

Brandi’s outfit flaunted her curvy booty, long, lean legs, toned arms, as well as her flat tummy. She had her long, blond hair parted in the center and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders.

The DJ added a full face of makeup for her night out, which included defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and a shimmering highlighter on her face. She completed the glam look with pink blush to bring out her cheekbones and a light pink gloss on her lips.

In the background of the photo, all of Brandi’s DJ equipment is visible while she sports headphones and beams a big smile for the camera. Spotlights as well as a man with a microphone can also be seen behind her.

Of course, many of Brandi’s over 1.1 million followers fell in love with the post, and proceeded to click the like button nearly 20,000 times while leaving more than 135 comments.

“Tassel booty bringing all the peach vodka to the yarddddd,” one of Brandi’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section.

“Those. Shorts. Yes yes yes. Also you, but esp those shorts,” another adoring fan remarked.

Loading...

“Nobody could of brought it in better! And I don’t see just a Bombshell I see a beautiful woman who loves life, lives it to fullest w/no care of what ppl think etc.. Love that you’re a just down Real!” a third social media user gushed.

“I’m such a huge fan of yours!!!! You are also sooo beautiful!!! May your year be blessed!!!” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Brandi appears to have no qualms about showing off her flawless figure in bikinis, tight dresses, and more. Just last month she delighted her fans when she posed in a pair of tight black leather pants, which she paired with a white crop top. That snap also features Brandi posing alongside her DJ equipment.

That post was also a favorite among Brandi Cyrus’ followers, and has garnered nearly 10,000 likes and over 50 comments for the blond beauty to date.