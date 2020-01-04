Instagram Hottie Bru Luccas Answers A Call In A Red Telephone Box, Flaunts Bare Booty

Brazilian model Bru Luccas let it all hang out in a new Instagram snapshot posted on Friday evening. The buxom bombshell posed inside of a red telephone box while pretending to answer a call on the old rotary phone inside, lips pursed in concentration. She wore a slinky black gown and little else.

Bru maneuvered the skirt of her flowy gown to the side so that she could put her curvy bare booty on display. It looked like she skipped wearing panties altogether, although she may have been wearing an extra-tiny black thong. She leaned against the interior of the booth while the camera captured her profile. The model kept her leg bent and hips cocked to make her perky rear end all the more noticeable.

She wore her blond hair in a high ponytail and accessorized with a pair of cat-eye sunglasses. The majority of Bru’s lovely face is hidden by the bulky phone and her sunglasses, leaving it nearly impossible to tell if she wore any makeup.

In her caption, she teasingly wrote as if she were listening to someone speak to her through the receiver. The Instagram update doesn’t say where the photo was taken, but the tufts of a palm tree are visible in the background.

The creative photo generated a lot of buzz from Bru’s many admirers. It has gained over 100,000 likes and almost 650 comments since going live.

Many of Bru’s followers commented who they thought would be on the other end of her call. Some of them made jokes about Bru calling their personal lines, and others made references to notable films. The majority of comments praised Bru’s incredible beauty and her exquisite curves.

As a Brazilian model, it makes sense that most of her fans speak Portuguese. It is the most common language found in her comments section.

“My phone is ringing wait a minute,” wrote one person with a heart-eyes emoji.

“SAMARA. 7 DAYS,” joked one fan. Their comment is in reference to the horror film The Ring.

“Your future husband,” said a third admirer.

“Hello. This is the future occupant of your heart. Heartbreaker,” added a fourth user.

Bru’s 2.4 million followers have become accustomed to regularly seeing sexy photographs of the beautiful model. She enjoys sharing images of herself posing in skimpy swimsuits and form-fitting outfits. A couple of weeks ago, The Inquisitr reported that Bru flaunted her cleavage while wearing a tan bikini top at the beach.