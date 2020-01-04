Instagram Hottie Alexa Dellanos Shows Off Peachy Posterior In New Bikini Shot: ‘Booty Program’

Alexa Dellanos’ latest Instagram post has her fans raving over the model’s hotness.

On Saturday afternoon, the blond bombshell got online to showcase yet another scorching bikini look and stunned followers with her incredible curves. The 24-year-old hottie showed off her bodacious figure in a tiny string bikini, putting particular emphasis on her shapely posterior. Snapped in a swanky-looking interior, Alexa turned her back to the camera and put her peachy booty on display, to the delight of her scores of admirers.

For her latest photo share, Alexa slipped into a chic two-piece that caught the eye with its sumptuous color and cheeky print. The stylish bikini was a gorgeous burgundy shade that beautifully complemented her fair skin and platinum blond tresses. The swimsuit boasted an interesting pattern that resembled the seedy exterior of a strawberry — a fitting choice, considering the outfit’s deep color.

The two-piece was also extremely revealing and featured a string design that exposed a generous expanse of toned skin. The bathing suit was made up of a triangle top and a barely-there thong that did very little to cover up Alexa’s curvy backside. The skimpy item was a side-tie piece and sported a coquettish string that draped down her round hip, accentuating her killer curves.

The sizzling blonde let the scanty attire speak for itself, opting to go without any flashy accessories. She wore her hair down in a relaxed style and completed the look with a simple, natural-looking glam. Her makeup only consisted of a touch of mascara and a dab of glossy carmine lipstick, and did wonders at highlighting her pretty features.

Alexa proudly flaunted her insane body in the daring bathing suit, putting on a tantalizing display for her fans. The Instagram sensation posed in a mid-profile, looking over her shoulder with a smoldering gaze and seductively pursing her lips. She lifted up one arm and placed her hand on her head, brushing back her unruly, side-swept locks. Her other hand gently grazed her hip, seemingly entangled in the strap of her bikini bottoms.

The provocative pose called attention to her curvy hips and strong thighs. At the same time, her posture lured the gaze to her taut waistline. While her buxom curves were not fully visible due to the angle of the shot, Alexa still managed to draw the eye to her bountiful chest in the daring attire.

The stunner was photographed next to an indoor pool, one reminiscent of a Turkish bath. Blue tiles adorned the interior of the basin and were in complete chromatic harmony with the blue glass door that offered entrance into the stylish room. A matching light fixture and sofa completed the decor, which also included a sandstone column — one that was a perfect match to the sandstone wall visible in the background.

In the caption, the Instagram star attributed her fierce physique to the customized workout plan of personal trainer Booty King. She added a peach emoji to further reference her curvaceous derriere.

Unsurprisingly, Alexa’s fans were all over the eye-catching snap. The photo garnered almost 4,000 likes in the first seven minutes of going live, and went on to amass more than 29,000 likes in the space of an hour. In addition, 245 people dropped by the comments section to gush over her stunning beauty and jaw-dropping physique.

“Perfect, nice, spectacular shape my darling!!!” exclaimed one Instagram user.

“Bootylicious,” quipped another.

“You look absolutely Beautiful,” read a third message, trailed by an assortment of flattering emoji.

“Love your outfit doll,” wrote a fourth fan, adding a heart-eyes emoji.