Ana Cheri Leaves Little To The Imagination In Rhinestone Lingerie

The model sizzled in her revealing lingerie.

On Saturday, January 4, American model Ana Cheri delighted fans by uploading yet another tantalizing Instagram post.

The provocative photo shows the stunner posing in a white-walled room with a makeup vanity and a pair of mirrored dressers in the background. She stood with her shoulders back and one of her knees bent. The Instagram influencer tilted her head and smiled sweetly as she snapped the selfie with her smartphone.

The former Playboy Playmate sizzled in a sheer, black lingerie set, adorned with sparkling rhinestones. The model showed off her ample cleavage and toned midsection in the plunging bra and matching, high-cut underwear. She also sported coordinating, cut-out fishnet stockings, that accentuated her sculpted hips and curvaceous thighs. The 33-year-old paired the risque ensemble with a delicate gold necklace, as well as her gorgeous wedding ring set.

The brunette bombshell styled her highlighted hair in tousled waves and a deep side part, giving her even more sex appeal. She opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, an application that featured peach blush, voluminous lashes, and nude lipgloss.

In the caption, the social media sensation noted that she believes those who have a positive mindset will have an incredible year. She also implored her followers to tag their friends in the comments section.

Many of Ana’s admirers were quick to shower the stunner with compliments.

“So unique [and] so different very charming personality,” wrote one fan.

“Wow you’re an amazing and beautiful woman,” said a different devotee, adding a string of red heart, heart-eye, and fire emoji to the comment.

“After seeing [you] in that amazing outfit and jaw dropping beauty my attitude is off the charts!! Lol wow,” added another commenter.

“Absolutely gorgeous. Looks great on you,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Loading...

Some fans, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Ana engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments.

The picture appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 140,000 likes.

As fans are aware, the model is not shy when it comes to flaunting her fabulous figure on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload racy Instagram posts, much to the delight of her 12.5 million followers. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a tiny, snakeskin bikini. That post, however, has since been removed from Instagram.