Ariel Winter Looks Stunning In An Oversized Sweater And No Pants

Modern Family star Ariel Winter delighted her 4.1 million Instagram followers with an adorable snap in which she posed next to one of her dogs. Ariel has shared pictures of her dogs on her Instagram page before, but only one appeared in her most recent update.

In the picture, Ariel rocked an oversized navy blue Los Angeles Rams sweatshirt. She paired the sweater with no pants, or possibly shorts so tiny that they weren’t visible under the hem of her sweater. Though the oversized top covered up her cleavage and ample curves, her toned legs were still on display in the ensemble. Her brunette locks were pulled up in curled pigtails in the shot, and her makeup was minimal, with soft pink lips and just enough eye makeup to accentuate her natural beauty.

She posed in what appeared to be a bathroom, with a wooden door visible behind her and a small vanity area covered in makeup to her left. She reached out to pet her dog, who was sitting on a black chair. The dog had adorable black and brown coloring, and donned a red garment with a festive vibe.

Ariel looked a bit stiff in the picture, and she explained to her fans in the caption that the snap was a result of a family member wanting to capture the sweet moment between her and her dog sitting on the chair. The dog’s gaze wasn’t directly on the camera lens but the adorable canine sat tall, looking sweet in the shot.

Ariel’s fans couldn’t get enough of her snap, and the post received over 172,300 likes within just 18 hours. Fans loved the peek into her life and her four-legged friend, and many took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the shot.

“I like it. You two look cute together,” one fan commented.

“What a doll. And I’m not talking about the dog,” another added.

One follower couldn’t help but notice something in the background of the snap that gave the scene a dose of realness. “Love the empty TP roll on the floor in the background,” the fan commented.

Another fan was captivated by Ariel’s hairstyle and said, “those double pigtails SLAY ME!!”

The actress’s curves are mostly hidden in the ensemble she rocked for her latest update, but she has tantalized her fans with plenty of smoking hot snaps before. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Ariel rung in the new year by posing seaside in a skimpy thong bikini. She shared a short video in which she rocked a thong bikini and white crop top, and glanced over her shoulder with a sweet smile before flashing a peace sign for her fans.